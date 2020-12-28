During its Dec. 21 meeting, the Poynette School Board approved a slight modification of its academic calendar to begin 2021.
In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within its three buildings, the district will extend its winter break, having students return to their respective classes on Thursday, Jan. 7 rather than Monday, Jan. 3.
The return would be 14 days after Christmas and a week after New Year’s Eve, giving the proper incubation time after potential exposure to lapse before coming back to school. District Administrator Matt Shappell said the district having all students go into virtual learning for the week of Jan. 3 was another option.
“We didn’t think we needed to do that,” Shappell said. “We thought it was easier to just add days to the break.” He added that he thought the chosen option was the best for students and families.
When asked by board member Sally Stewart if the change would affect the end of the year dates at all, Shappell said no.
Board member Ruth Ann Lee added that she thought “it would be wise” for the district to notify parents exactly why this was being done — as a means to stay in-person longer throughout the year and limit exposure.
District to provide COVID-19 leave to staff members
With COVID-19 relief at the federal level set to expire on Dec. 31, the district will create an in-house program that achieves some of the same goals as that program, but is simpler to manage.
The use of leave time — with the possibility of using all allotted time off because of the pandemic — has been a concern for the district. The plan to be created would allow paid time off if needed for quarantine or other matters, without affecting the normal amount of days staff is given.
All district-related COVID-19 leave would expire in June and will not be carried over into the 2021-22 academic year. However, any Federal or State program that is created on or after Jan. 1 will supersede the district’s plan for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
“I think it will be a lot less stressful on staff knowing we have this,” School Board President Kathleen Lucey said. “It also a way of backing our teachers.”
Staff can be eligible for the COVID-19 leave in three ways — if they are required to quarantine by order of a local health department and cannot work remotely, if they are required to stay home from work and cannot complete duties because of a positive or pending COVID-19 test result, or if they are taking care of a child under the age of 18 who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is quarantined because of other contacts.
Documents will need to be provided in all scenarios, with failure to supply them resulting in a leave without pay. All FMLA and ADA provisions still apply with the district’s COVID-19 leave.
District donations
The district received five donations, all of which were accepted by the school board at the meeting, including one being equipment.
Lapacek’s Orchard LLC donated $1,300 to the middle school girls basketball program to help purchase uniforms and other equipment. Capital Ground Construction Inc. donated $3,000 to set up the Kerr Gym with its live streaming service. Terence and Nancy Thompson donated $500 to teachers at Poynette Elementary School to assist them in buying needed school items that families cannot afford.
The Poynette Hometown Pharmacy donated $95.24 to help with COVID-19 related supplies. Its donation was collected through a “roundup program” at the checkout register.
Finally, a donation of a 2-inch Flexiconnect mat for the Poynette Middle School’s multi-purpose room was also received by the district.
