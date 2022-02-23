Effective immediately, students in grades K-12 at Poynette schools will no longer be required to wear face coverings, as the School Board unanimously approved the administration’s proposal to suspend the district’s masking mitigation.
The approval came at the Board’s monthly meeting on Feb. 21, as the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in the district has dropped each week since reaching a peak during the week of Jan. 10.
“The case levels are low enough that masks will no longer be required,” District Administrator Matt Shappell said, addressing the Board. “The administration is proposing to suspend our face covering mitigation in our Return to Learn policy.”
For all students in the elementary, middle and high school, masks will now be “recommended, but not required,” beginning Feb. 22 — in which classes were canceled the day before. All 4K students, district teachers, staff and others may follow suit on March 1, ditching masks if they so choose. It doesn’t yet mean that masks are gone forever, but the district feels comfortable currently suspending this part of its mitigation.
“If things (cases) pop back up, the Board can vote if they want to bring (that mitigation) back,” Shappell said. “It’ll still be there if we need it.”
Shappell added that having the rest of the district drop the mitigation on March 1 allows administration a few days to hopefully continue to see a downward trend. He said that nearby districts have been acting in a similar fashion.
The Poynette district had set limits of no more than four unique cases at the middle and high school in order for face coverings to not be required, and five unique cases at the elementary school. It also set a limit of 15 cases district-wide — anything higher would institute masks for all. That amendment was made at the December meeting, and was to start Jan. 3, but shortly after the decision, cases spiked, and the district continued to wear masks. In the first semester, the district was using data from the district boundaries, and the numbers were never in a safe zone for administrators to drop mask requirements.
Adding to the comfort for the administration in proposing the motion was noting that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) does not plan to extend it’s mask mandate, which expires March 18 and had been in place since January 2021 and extended in August. That includes all school buses.
Board member Ruth Ann Lee asked if this meant the district would be dropping other forms of mitigation, most notably the cleaning aspects.
Shappell said that schools will still be cleaned the same as they have been recently, with constant disinfecting and other measures.
“There’s still plenty of mitigation in place, but it’s just the suspension of the masks,” Shappell said.
Shappell added that if students or staff are sick or test positive, they will still be quarantined, but said as a result of suspending the mask mitigation, the district will no longer contact trace, freeing up staff to complete other tasks.
Board member Jody Bartnick asked how the teachers and staff felt about the upcoming change.
Shappell said that there is less concern now than there was before. He said it also depended on each staff member’s situation outside of school, but added it was “reassuring” to see neighboring districts dropping mask mandates as well.
The last six weeks in the district saw almost as many positive COVID cases in Poynette schools as the entire first semester. By the Christmas/New Year holiday break, there were 144 positive cases reported — included a seven-week stretch where only 12 cases were reported. In the first six weeks after the break, 132 cases were reported, including 38 during the week of Jan. 10. The other weeks saw 14, 30, 20, 16 and 14 respectively.
“We’re in a much different place now than where we were six weeks ago,” Shappell said.