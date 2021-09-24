Face coverings will continue to be required for all students, staff and visitors throughout the Poynette School District.
The school board took no official action at its meeting on Sept. 20, which means the district will continue to follow the numbers and chart by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, as previously agreed upon in August.
“We are several weeks into our plan and there is pretty high COVID activity within the buildings,” District Administrator Matt Shappell said, later adding that as of Sept. 20, there were 39 positive cases reported within the district’s residents since the first day of school.
Over the last seven days, the district had 62 positive cases reported to DHS, which equates to 951.3 per 100,000 — almost 10 times more than the acceptable rate to be in an unmasked situation (below 100 per 100,000). In a given week, the Poynette district needs less than seven cases to remain under the high transmission rate (indicated with red on the DHS map). If the district were to drop to a lower level, it would need to remain there for two weeks in order for masks to not be required.
As of the morning of Thursday, Sept. 23, only 17 school districts in the state were under the designated “high transmission/red” level — having less than 100 cases per week per 100,000. Five districts are low transmission/blue (0-9.99 cases per 100,000), one is moderate/yellow (10-49.99 per 100,000) and the other 11 are substantial/orange (50-99.99 per 100,000), which still wouldn’t have masks worn in Poynette’ district.
Also in the last week, the Lodi School District has 31 cases, equivalent to 323.4 per 100,000. The Portage district is at 65 cases (369.6 per 100,000), Pardeeville is at 39 (596.4), Rio is at 14 (468.3) and Columbus is at 63 (793.8). The smaller a district is, the more likely it is that one case will cause a large rise in the number per 100,000.
Poynette School Board member Jodi Bartnick understood the equations involved, but questioned the usage. She felt that with the current equation and stats, the district would never be in any of the three lower transmission levels this year.
“We thought that by using this data, we’d be better,” Board President Jeff Noble said. “Then we became a hot spot in the county.”
Shappell said the district has received requests to create a dashboard and have a running total of positive cases in each school. The district discussed the issue with its legal counsel, who said not to do it.
The district is now considering posting overall positive cases of students and staff throughout the district, as reported to them.
Board member Sally Stewart asked if the numbers of quarantined individuals could be added as well.
“The numbers could get blurred pretty quickly,” Shappell said. “If we can do it, we will, but it’ll be challenging to be accurate.”
The potential dashboard would be updated weekly.
Currently the Lodi School District’s website has a COVID dashboard showing number of positive cases of students and staff in its four buildings, as well as those identified as close contacts in each building. Lodi updates its numbers each week.
Community forum
Five parents spoke during the community forum portion of the meeting — all addressing the mask issue, with some calling for them to be optional.
Amber Frieden feels that her past comments, and comments from others, have “fallen on deaf ears.” She added that the board had previously said that it would take a lot of cases to get to that magic number, but all of a sudden, that magic number is here. She said the she and others feel “duped.”
Noah Jensen, who also sits on the Arlington Village Board, stressed the importance of parental choice.
“We, as parents, see how the day at school has played out … we know what is best for our kids," he said, adding that he wants to board to represent “us (parents), instead of overruling them.”
Valicia Gilbert wants her son to stop being forced to wear a mask on the school bus, saying it goes against a state statute prohibiting discrimination of any kind within school activities.
Peggy Anker said masks should be optional, and wondered how long they would stay, because kids constantly get the flu and colds. She wondered if the district would mask for that, too.
David Pinheiro thought that the board “was saying one thing and doing another.”
He concluded by showing he had received notice of a positive test from Columbia County. The problem was that he’s never taken a test. He said the issue was easily corrected by calling the county, but wondered how many similar issues are out there.