The in-person graduation that was scheduled for Lodi High School on Friday, Aug. 7 will no longer take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tough decision was made by District Administrator Vince Breunig, which was subsequently approved by the school board during its meeting July 13.
“With the recent mask requirements and limits in Dane County of outside gatherings to 25 people, it’s not an opportunity for us to have the ceremony,” Breunig said.
Aug. 7 was the furthest that the school district was going to allow the in-person graduation to be held.
While the high school is in Columbia County — which has no restrictions — Breunig has also been monitoring guidelines directed at Dane County because Lodi is in close proximity, as well as having several students living in Dane County.
“We said in April that if we can’t have 600 people together, we won’t have it,” Breunig said, referencing that each of the 120 graduates would be allowed to bring four family members.
Breunig also noted that the majority of the parents were happy with the virtual ceremony done in late May.
In other news, school board member Barb Beyer, who is also president of the governing board of the Ouisconsing School of Collaboration, talked briefly about the OSC budget.
She said that because the school canceled its musical, along with the Lodi Fair being canceled, that it lost chances at most of its fundraising dollars, approximately $20,000. A lot of fundraisers for OSC are during the summer.
She would see where the school could possibly make cuts to make up for the lost money.
“It’s hard to plan for what we need financially,” Beyer said, adding that if the school won’t be allowed to do field studies, the budget should be OK.
It becomes a different story if event fundraisers are canceled in the future.
“We can’t take two years of hits like that,” Beyer said.
She added that she has asked parents and community members for donations, ones that may have normally been given at the fundraisers, although that’s not something she normally does.
Additional business
The school board unanimously agreed to extend another one-year contract to Kiddie Korner and TLC Learning Center for use of the school district’s buildings during the 2020-21 academic year.
The daycare facilities specifically use two classrooms at Lodi Elementary School for school-aged child care programs.
The agreement is for $4,200 for each daycare facility during the 2020-21 school year.
The daycare programs run from 6:30-8:05 a.m. before school on days classes are in session and from 3-6 p.m. after school. The summer school program runs from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The fee covers the use of the cafeteria, storage shapes and approved classrooms.
Toward the end of the meeting, Breunig also provided a brief update on the high school stadium project.
“There was a lot of rain (during the week of July 6) which slowed us down, but we still look to be ahead of schedule,” he said.
Breunig expects the the construction crew to begin laying the turf later this month. He also noted that there have been issues with soil stabilization, which cut into the contingency costs.
The bleachers on both sides of the field also have to be updated, as upon removal they were found to be not up to code. Breunig said the cost to repair the bleachers is around $27,000, but also fits within the contingency.
