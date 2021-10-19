A small gathering took place behind the Poynette Area Public Library on Oct. 15 to conclude its 80th anniversary celebration. One year ago, everybody would have been standing on gravel, looking at the backside of downtown buildings.
But after dedicated work by Library Director Jodi Bailey and several others, there is now a new pergola, with chairs and benches, that all patrons can enjoy.
“If we stood in this spot last year, there was a lot of gravel, and it was pretty desolate,” Library Board President Jason Koopmans said during a brief speech.
After a day-long celebration of the library’s milestone anniversary, things concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate the pergola in memory of Ellen Byrns — a longtime supporter of the library who died in February 2020.
“A lot of wonderful people made this happen and I love them all,” Bailey said.
In 1941, the Poynette Library was born, and was located in an annex of the telephone company on the corner of Main and Seward streets. In 1954, the collection of 850 was moved across the street to the Kerr building. Then in 1963, it found it’s home on the second floor of Village Hall, where it remained for more than 30 years. In June 1995, everything was moved to its current location at 118 N. Main Street, with room to grow.
Bailey became the Library Director in December 2019 and is always thinking of ways to continue the betterment of the library. One of those thoughts was to create an outdoor gathering space.
“Jodi came in and said she had a great idea for an extension of the library where people could gather and enjoy an outdoor space. We listened to her and let her go,” Koopmans said.
Bailey said that the library is trying to use the space as much as possible, and noted that kids who come in have been using it to play games.
Bailey, Koopmans, Village Administrator Craig Malin, along with a few Friends of the Library helped cut the ribbon on the new pergola.
While Bailey is helping the library grow on the outside, she knows that by being one of 66 members within the South Central Library System, helps it grow on the inside. She noted that’s the reason the red bins inside the library are usually always full of books.
“That is crucial to what we do every day,” Bailey added of the SCLS.
Malin, who took over as Village Administrator in September, also said a few words prior to the ribbon cutting. He began by saying that a big reason he wanted to work in Poynette was because of its library being along the main street through the village.
“I love libraries,” Malin said.
He used a quote from Thomas Jefferson that said, “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.”
“Libraries are not only important to the communities, but to the nation,” Malin said.
He also borrowed the phrase, “If public schools are the last line of defense, then libraries are the last bastion of democracy.” He added that libraries are a place to find information to make your life better.
“I’ve been here six weeks,” Malin said. “I still don’t have a Wisconsin driver’s license, but you can bet I have a Poynette Library card.”
Bailey mentioned two other things that will help the library succeed in the years to come. One was thanking the Poynette Village Board for recently approving the elimination of fines at the library. She said it was “a blessing to her and the staff” that they can tell patrons to not worry about late fees and to just continue supporting the library.
Lastly, the painting class of Kaitlyn Heintz at Poynette High School is also providing a mural on an outside wall of the library next to the pergola. A $3,000 grant from the American Library Association has helped pay for the pergola and paint supplies for the mural.
Ellen Byrns
For whom the pergola is dedicated to, Ellen Byrns graduated from Lodi High School in 1955 and then Platteville Teachers College in 1960. She taught briefly in Nekoosa and later came to the Poynette School District, where she retired in 1990.
“Ellen was so dedicated and always put the children first,” former Poynette Library Director Linda Kohl said. “She also used to be a tenant of mine, and I never knew when she slept. She was doing lesson plans and was always as prepared as she could.”
Byrns was also a longtime supporter of the Poynette Library. She died on Feb. 7, 2020 at the age of 82.
According to Bailey, Byrns had quite a bit of money donated to the library after she died, and that some of it was used for the pergola.
“I always thought the library was a second family, and I know she (Ellen) saw it the same way,” Kohl said.