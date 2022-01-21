Carie Myers, Public Information Officer for the Poynette-Dekorra Fire/EMS Department, recently celebrated her 25th anniversary as an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) with the volunteer department.
Seeing as she is the one who mainly posts on social media about others hitting yearly milestones within the PDFD, Myers took time out on Monday, Jan. 17 to make a Facebook post on the department’s page about her service.
Myers said she has served in leadership roles during most of her career with the department. She has been a Lieutenant, Captain and First Assistant for the EMS. Along with being the PIO, Myers is also Secretary for the Fire Company.
Myers had a specific reason to make her post appear on the day the country honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“There are many things we can learn from this fearless, altruistic leader, but one of my favorite quotes (of his) is, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?’” Myers wrote.
She said the quote supports why she has chosen to spend “so many years” with the PDFD team.
Myers initially joined the department in the late 1990s because she saw a need in the community.
“I joined 25-ish years ago because we desperately needed EMTs in our community,” Myers’ post said. “And in those 25 years, that desperation had yet to be quenched. Though life has taken me down many windy roads, my commitment to the success of the department remains strong. Putting in the hours to license, train, and volunteer isn’t for the faint of heart. But this team, these wonderful souls, coupled with all you community members makes it all worth it.”
She then went on to list, and explain, her three reasons as to why she continues to help the department and serve the community. The first reason she listed was the stories that come out from being in her position.
“When we say we have fun, we have fun,” Myers wrote. “We take some of the most intense, demanding, high-pressure moments and find ways to make each other laugh. And when we get started on some of the stories that brought those much needed laughs, we can’t stop.”
The history of the department is the second reason she has stayed with the PDFD for more than two decades.
“There is so much legacy running through this department, you can’t help but want to be part of it,” Myers wrote. “When you serve amongst the elite such as Ernie Koepp, Donny Mack, and Stu Fryk — who all got licensed before Velcro existed — you naturally raise the standards for the level of care and commitment you can bring. I hold my head very high serving amongst some of the finest, most dedicated people I’ve ever had the pleasure of spending time with.”
But the No. 1 thing that keeps bringing Myers back year after year is the people she serves — the community. She highlighted the experiences of talking to kids each year during Fire Prevention Week, meeting various people when they needed help in the middle of the night, meeting other first responders through meetings, responding to calls and training sessions, and speaking with so many people during the department’s annual Safety Fest.
“Put all that together, and it’s given me such a rewarding feeling of being a strong part of our magnificent little community,” Myers said.
Myers has been married to her husband, Kevin, for 20 years. The couple has two children, with a third one the way. Kevin Myers has been a long-time volunteer firefighter within the department.
“I’ve balanced my volunteer time with my family, a progressive career, a plight for additional education, my other side gigs, and ‘me’ time,” Carie Myers wrote. “It hasn’t been easy. It will never be easy. But my time with this department has, by far, been the greatest investment I’ve ever made.”
So as the post was made on the day celebrating King Jr., Myers offered some parting words to the community.
“I ask one thing of each of you fine followers. Go out and do something for someone else,” Myers concluded. “Anything, but something.”