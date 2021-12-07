Even though the Poynette Village Board unanimously approved the 2022 operating budget at its Nov. 22 meeting, trustee Steve Mueller is still questioning the usage of some of the taxpayers’ dollars.
It all stems in regards to the Poynette Police Department, in addition to its contract with providing service to the village of Arlington. When that contract began in 2017, Poynette charged $41 per hour. In 2022, the rate will be $55 per hour.
Mueller believes that is still way too low and that taxpayers “have been misled” in the reporting of numbers. He thinks more revenue can come from that contract. In order to find out how much taxpayer money is being used toward the department, he took the 2022 law enforcement budget of $644,344 and added the $90,000 in capital fund expenditures, then subtracted the anticipated revenue from Arlington to get $697,504. He then took that number and divided it by coverage hours, solely in Poynette (7,288), for a final figure of $96.43 per hour that the community is paying for the police department.
Even using the $644,344 figure divided by coverage hours, it leaves a total of $88.41 per hour “being charged” to the taxpayer. Including all coverage hours (7,680) and still using the $644,344 figure, it leaves $83.90 per hour.
In past meetings, former Police Chief Eric Fisher has stated that the $96.43 Mueller proposed is something that Dane County won’t even charge right now.
In another scenario, Mueller completely disbands the police department, and has the village contract the services with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department. His reasoning is that it can save the village about a quarter-million dollars.
In regards to the Arlington contract, Poynette’s Interim Police Chief Adam Rogge did indicate that even though the hourly rate increased for 2022, it could see another increase in the near future, and that Arlington is aware of that as well.
The Poynette PD takes in all the money from fines issued while patrolling Arlington. The net income for the past five years of the contract has ranged from about $12,000-$15,000, not factoring in the $28,000 from the contract. Mueller thinks the village can bring in a lot more if the hourly rate sees a big increase.
It has also been stated to Mueller that the purpose of the contract is not to make money, but provide neighboring Arlington with public safety services.
Starting in January, Poynette PD will up its coverage in Arlington from 360 hours to 392. Mueller was the lone vote against Poynette amending that contract earlier this year.
Instead of spending around $700,000 a year on police department expenses, Mueller sees a potential contract with the county that would cost about $470,000 per year. It would also mean that Poynette loses its municipal agency. To get the total, Mueller had the county charging the village $65 per hour and used the same 7,288 hours of coverage.
“We could save about $250,000. I think we’re wasting money that we can use in other places,” Mueller said, referring to bridges/infrastructure and building the trails in the community.
He said others would ask where the village would get the money (for infrastructure and trails) and his response was to potentially have these above scenarios.
“Nobody wanted to talk about a county contract,” Mueller said.
The topic now plans to be up for discussion by all Board members at the next Committee of the Whole meeting on Jan. 24 at the request of Mueller.
Mueller noted that Pardeeville’s contract with Columbia County is slightly more than $400,000 per year, at the $65 per hour rate. He said most other area municipalities that contract out their police services range from $60-$70 per hour.
Rogge and village staff feel that contracting with the county will just spread the county’s sheriff department even thinner than it already is.
Poynette PD cannot currently offer 24/7 coverage, so the county has to intervene during those open times anyway, with response time drastically decreasing for all the village’s calls.
Village Administrator Craig Malin noted that the police department needs five people to have the ability to cover the village on a 24/7 cycle — currently the department has four, with Rogge and three officers.
Rogge was told by for former Poynette police chief Eric Fisher that the reason Arlington decided on a contract with Poynette rather than Columbia County in 2017, was because the county wouldn't enforce all their ordinances. Poynette PD honors and enforces all of Arlington's ordinances.
Furthermore, Rogge said that so many agencies across the state are under-staffed. It means that the county might not be able to provide the same hours of coverage per year as the department currently can.
“Even the Sheriff’s Department is struggling. No one wants to be a cop,” Rogge said. “If everyone is struggling, you want to put more on the county sheriff’s department as well?”
Rogge has familiarity with communities trying to disband its police departments. Rogge grew up in Weyauwega and eventually spent 10 years with the department. There was a time that the city tried to go through the process of eliminating the department.
“Weyauwega has 1,900 people and they thought they could contract with (Waupaca County),” Rogge said. “They did their due diligence, but saw that the quality of service would decrease. It would be people who are always there versus people who only come when they have to.”
Rogge said the idea to cut the police department was even put up for a referendum in Weyauwega, but was overwhelmingly voted down.
Rogge also pointed to New Holstein, where former chief Fisher moved to, where they, too, wanted to get rid of the police department. That community also showed overwhelming support of the department.
If the village of Poynette actually went through with eliminating its police department, it could lose much more in that scenario. Also, it would be even tougher to potentially bring back a department that was eliminated.
“The community has personal connections with the officers through various events,” Rogge said. The department hosts Stuff the Squad, Shop with a Cop, an annual public safety event and many other events.
“I live here. I work here. That’s important,” he added. “That’s what gets lost in the numbers. This department has the community interest at heart.”
Aug. 9 meeting discussed the Arlington contract
At a previous Village Board meeting, Poynette’s trustees talked about the police contract with Arlington. Outside of Mueller, all other Board members present were in favor of increasing the contract hours, and of the police department.
Trustee Joanne DeYoung said that she understands the cost of government aspect that Mueller has been trying to point out, but also noted that the police department is “here to serve the community the best way it can.”
“Looking at straight dollar amounts, it’s going to get muddy,” DeYoung said, adding that she has worked with budgets for 15 years and that she can come up with numbers that could be completely different of those that Mueller has brought up.
Trustee Chris Polzer compared the situation to when the village’s tornado siren was not working, how adamant he was on getting it fixed, and hearing comments about how “you can’t put a price tag on a life.”
He added that public safety departments should not be seeking large revenues.
“Arlington has been a good neighbor and we should provide them a service, and not gouging them as revenue,” Polzer said. “(Law enforcement) should not be in the business of making money, or putting a price tag on public safety.”