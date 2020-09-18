In August 2019, Poynette Village Board Trustee Chris Polzer brought an idea to Village President Diana Kaschinske and his fellow trustees.
That idea was to create an annual award that honors the volunteerism within the community.
At its meeting on Sept. 14, Polzer took the lead as the Board honored Melvin and Ruth Ann Waugh for their volunteer efforts.
“I place a high value on volunteerism,” Polzer said, addressing the Waughs and the full meeting room at Village Hall. “It’s integral if we want to succeed. (My value of volunteerism) comes from my parents, who always stressed community service upon us.”
The Waughs are the current leaders of the Poynette Area Food Pantry.
The food pantry was formed in 2006 by a group of individuals from local churches and has grown to become a vital resource to the surrounding communities. The Waughs were part of that initial group, and later took over the leadership roles in 2010.
“Without your (the board’s) support, none of this would’ve happened,” Ruth Ann Waugh said.
The food pantry receives a lot of community support, including a storage site at Village Hall. The pantry also receives donations of perishables, fresh meat and bread from the local Piggly Wiggly, as well as paper and hygiene products from the local Family Dollar. The pantry also receives donations of canned vegetables from Lakeside Foods and various donations from other businesses and individuals around the area.
In 2019, the food pantry provided 976 boxes of food to families and individuals, with the estimated costs of each box being anywhere from $24-$69.
Per the proclamation from the village, the Waughs are receiving this year’s award “because of their leadership, selflessness, dedication, and passion for positively impacting the community of Poynette and improving the quality of life for innumerable citizens.”
Kaschinske addressed the Waughs, stating, “You make a difference in so many lives. You take the time and effort to make the whole community a better place. This is very well deserved.”
