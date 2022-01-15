During its Jan. 10 meeting, the Poynette Village Board recognized its second annual Volunteer of the Year, as the 2021 award was given to Kay Radewan, for all the work she has done within the Poynette schools.
Village President Diana Kaschinske began the brief presentation by saying that this was a good way to start out 2022 for the village.
“This is one of my favorite meetings, and this strikes me at a different level when you give your time and volunteer for the children,” Kaschinske said, noting her background in the education field. “Kay, you’ve not only been there for your own children, but for every child.”
Radewan was involved with the PAD (Poynette-Arlington-Dekorra) Parent Club from 2010-2017, serving as its president from 2012-17. She was also heavily involved with the Box Tops program.
The Parent Club describes itself as “a group of parents who share the same goal of making our schools the best they can be and ensuring our children have a great experience at school.” The PAD Parent Club works with teachers, administrators and students to identify and prioritize the needs of the schools. Support is shown by holding fundraisers and other events. The club is involved in various projects throughout the school year — coordinating book fairs, dances, and teacher and staff appreciation events.
Radewan was a big part of acquiring new playground equipment for the middle school and a new seating area in front of the district offices. She also was instrumental in getting Chromebooks for the district students. Radewan also volunteered regularly for her children’s classrooms while they were in school.
Through it all, Radewan never wanted the focus on her.
“It’s an honor to be recognized,” she said. “I’ve made a lot of friendships, and we’ve done some great things. This is really about the community and not about me.”
Since 2017, Radewan has been involved with the Poynette Athletic Booster Club, serving as its president since 2018. The purpose of the group to support Puma Athletics in various ways through fundraisers and other events. Currently, the Booster Club is selling bricks for the Wall of Pride.
Radewan has been a staple at the concession stands at various sporting events, and helped get upgrades to school scoreboards. Her wanting to deflect the recognition was expected by the Board, but they were grateful that she accepted the honor.
“In Poynette, a lot of volunteers share a lot of the same traits in that they don’t want the recognition,” Trustee Chris Polzer said. “A few nominees in the past have bowed out because the commonality is that they are doing things for the community.”
Polzer was the one who came up with the idea for the honor. When he brought his idea to his fellow Board members three years ago, they were very supportive. Polzer has strong feelings toward volunteerism, and wanted to “shine a light” on all the great work being done by volunteers within the community.
“I’ve known Kay for a long time, in fact, our kids went to daycare together,” Polzer said. “All the submissions this year were impressive, but yours stood out. There’s all these wonderful people with all these wonderful things going on, and with all the contributions being made, we wanted to value volunteerism and show support for the community.”
In its inaugural year, Melvin and Ruth Ann Waugh were honored with the 2020 award for their work with the Poynette Area Food Pantry.
This year, Radewan was nominated by her husband, Poynette-Dekorra Fire/EMS Chief Cam Radewan.
“When Cam wanted to recognize you, he knew he’d be in trouble,” Kaschinske joked, as Kay, like most volunteers, would rather go unnoticed for their efforts. “But I think a number of people would have done this.”
Kay Radewan was presented with a proclamation, a plaque and a small bouquet of flowers. Kaschinske then offered one more piece of gratitude.
“Thank you for not giving up,” she said. “Your standards of life are at a level that’s outstanding.”
The full proclamation toward Kay Radewan reads as follows:
“WHEREAS, the Village desires to publicly recognize and bring awareness to the many community volunteers who improve the lives of Poynette’s residents; and
WHERAS, Kay Radewan was a volunteer with the PAD Parent Club beginning in 2010 and President from 2012-2017; and
WHEREAS, Kay Radewan has been a volunteer in the Poynette Booster Club since 2017. She is currently President and has held the position since 2018; and
WHEREAS Kay Radewan was a parent volunteer weekly in her children’s classrooms as they were growing up; and
WHEREAS, Kay Radewan was instrumental in obtaining new playground equipment for the Middle School and instrumental in the new seating area in front of the school offices; and
WHEREAS Kay Radewan has managed many concession stands for sporting events, was instrumental in getting upgrades to scoreboards and new Chromebooks for students; and
WHEREAS, Kay Radewan is also the wife of a volunteer firefighter for 28 years who leaves at a moment’s notice and she selflessly carries on; and
WHEREAS because of her leadership, selflessness, dedication, and passion for positively impacting the community, residents and students of Poynette, the Village of Poynette has selected Kay Radewan to be the 2021 Volunteer of the Year.
NOW, THEREFORE, the Village Board of the Village of Poynette hereby proclaims and declares Kay Radewan the Village of Poynette’s 2021 Volunteer of the Year.”