As of March, Poynette has a new scouting unit in town, Scouts BSA Troop 768. For the first time in its 100-plus-year history, the iconic Boy Scouts of America is open to young women who have the opportunity to achieve scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout.
Troop 768 currently has six girls and we are looking for more members to join in our adventures.
Since forming this spring, our Troop has been camping and hiking at Devil’s Lake, and also participated in a Dutch Oven Cook-Off. Outdoor skills, leadership, cooking, and camaraderie were being achieved as they worked as a team.
We also participated in the Adopt a Highway program by helping to clean up Highway 51. For Memorial Day, we placed flags on the graves of veterans at Hillside Cemetery. We are looking forward to our upcoming outings including a canoe and bike trip, both of which include a weekend of camping.
Scouts BSA is a year-round program for youth aged 11-17 years old. The program provides fun, adventure, learning and service opportunities, challenges, leadership development, and responsibility to help them become better versions of themselves.
In Scouts BSA Troop 768, our young women have the opportunity to go places, test themselves, and have a one of a kind adventure together. We thank you for your support as we become an active element in our community.
For more information, contact Becky Golueke at Troop7768@gmail.com or apply to the troop at beascout.org.
