After nearly five decades within the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department, Chief Jim Tomlinson has decided to retire. As of Nov. 1, Cameron Radewan took over that role.
Radewan has slowly made his way up the ranks within the department over 28 years. He began as a firefighter, then made Lieutenant and later Captain. The department also had two Assistant Chief positions — a First Assistant and Second Assistant. Radewan was Second Assistant for about three years and was promoted to First Assistant when the position opened due to a retirement. He spent the last few years as First Assistant under Tomlinson.
Radewan is also a licensed Emergency Medical Responder, which is added help because the Fire Department also oversees the Poynette Emergency Medical Services (EMS), which shares the station with the PDFD.
The jump to Fire Chief is a big one for Radewan, who said it’ll take time for him to learn all the ins and outs of the job.
“The first thing to do is get my feet wet,” Radewan said. “I have to get accustomed to being in charge of everything. Jim had everybody do little things here and there, but being in charge of the whole station … it’s going to take time to get used to.”
Even though Tomlinson had his staff perform various tasks related to the Fire Chief position, Radewan will now be faced with those aspects day in and day out.
“The first six months will be me just getting up to par, and figuring out how everything works, as far as insurance, paying dues and the budget — that’s a big one,” Radewan said.
What’s helped the transition was that Radewan had been attending Fire Commission meetings so he can understand the aspects of that part of the job. Also, as First Assistant, whenever the Chief is gone for various reasons, that position is in charge. Radewan was acting Chief for about a month and a half as Tomlinson was recovering from heart surgery. During that time though, Radewan said that Tomlinson already had control of most things prior to his absence.
Poynette-Dekorra Fire Commission President Chris Varner said, “I was pleased to see Cameron receive the recommendation for promotion from the department. I’ve had the opportunity to see his work for many years and believe him to be a fine asset to our organization. I have no doubt he will make us proud.”
Tomlinson provided steady leadership to the department for 34 years as Fire Chief. He put in 46 years of total service to the PDFD. One of the big things that happened under Tomlinson was the department getting a new station, one shared with EMS, which sits on Water Tower Road, now adjacent to Poynette Elementary School.
A statement released by the PDFD said: “Tomlinson was a staple in the service provided to the community. His tenure is filled with advocacy of the department, including the construction of the new fire station, and his focus on developing strong contributors to both the Fire and EMS professions.”
Radewan feels confident heading into the new role, as he takes over a department that watches out for his hometown. That’s one of the reasons that he has continued to serve the PDFD, despite being hesitant to join the department in his younger years.
“I’ve been here (in Poynette) all my life,” Radewan said. “I’ve been through the school district, played ball here and coached here.
“When I was younger, I didn’t have an inkling that I’d one day be in the fire department,” he continued. “One of my friends was on it and he kept bugging me and bugging me until I came down one day, and I found out I liked it.”
He joked that when they gave him gear and a pager, he was stuck. But he was thankful that his friend continued to urge him to join the department.
Now he gets to meet and converse with a wide range of people throughout the village and county — the Poynette Police Department, Public Works, the county Sheriff’s Department and more. Radewan says it gives him “the inside scoop on everything.”
However, it’s the residents of the village and surrounding areas that has made all of Radewan’s jobs in the department special.
“It’s the fact of that someday, you could be helping someone you know,” Radewan said.
The makings for a Fire Chief
Radewan’s three decades of service all came under Tomlinson. He was able to draw on some things from Tomlinson’s tenure that he looks to carry over into his time as Fire Chief.
“It’s about being honest and taking responsibility,” Radewan said of the biggest things he learned under Tomlinson. “You also have to be sure of yourself, because people are looking at you to lead. If you’re hesitant, they’re going to be hesitant. But honesty and responsibility went a long way with Jim.”
The knowledge that Tomlinson had around the station was second to none, if you ask Radewan.
“Jim was very knowledgable,” Radewan said. “I don’t know if anyone can replace the knowledge he had, not only of Poynette, but of the entire county.”
Radewan’s experience with both the Fire Department and EMS services will help him as Fire Chief because he has built relationships across both departments.
“I’m going to try and see both sides of things,” Radewan said.
He is hoping that when the time comes, he can leave the station in even better shape than when he took over as Fire Chief.
“It’ll be a challenge for sure,”Radewan said. “I’m happy for Jim and hope he can enjoy some of that retirement and not think too much about the station. But it’ll be hard to let go because it was such a big part of his life.
“In his 46 years, (Jim) has seen a lot, and a lot has changed,” he added. “Even in my 28 years, a lot has changed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.