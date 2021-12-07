You have to be tough to work as a crossing guard in Wisconsin. Snow, ice, and freezing temperatures often come with the job. But Poynette Ironworks is making sure the village’s crossing guards stay nice and toasty — before it gets too cold.
On Monday, Nov. 29, Joe Brown, 73, showed up to work in the morning to quite the surprise. He now had a big red shelter where he could sit and seek refuge from the elements. Brown has been working as a crossing guard outside of Poynette Middle School for the past three years.
“It’s fun talking to (the kids) and getting to know them,” said Brown.
“Nobody had told me anything about this shelter. I was shocked Monday when I come in and seen this sitting here. I was happy … I took pictures of it,” said Brown.
Brown’s shelter is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 51 and East Seward St. The second shelter is located at the intersection of Main St. and West North St., near Poynette Elementary School.
Brown had requested something to protect him from inclement weather, but never expected to see a phone booth-style box all for him.
“I was talking to them three weeks ago about putting an umbrella out here to keep the sun and the rain off me and the snow. And here they popped up with this,” he said.
Poynette Ironworks built the shelters, free of charge. They usually make waste containers like dumpsters that get shipped all over the world. But this new project was staying local.
“We had talked about doing this years ago, but were met with a little resistance. But this year we were welcomed with open arms to go forward and do it,” said J.J. Stronach, the officer manager at Poynette Ironworks, who is also a Village Board member.
At the Dec. 6 Board meeting, Stronach said that she “was very proud with how the shacks turned out,” and that Joe was “so ecstatic.”
She added that it was awesome to see the topic circulate social media, and how many commented that the shelters looked like the TARDIS time machine from the TV Series “Doctor Who.” Stronach also thanked Scott Gorman and his Public Works crew for getting the two locations prepared, and for placing the two shelters.
It was Stronach’s idea to design the shelters after those old red phone booths you’d often see in Europe.
“Instantly in my head I wanted something fun. And I had been to Paris and those phone booths are just awesome and they stand out,” she said.
“I love it. I love the red. I love that it sticks out,” said James Landers. Landers is the welder at Poynette Ironworks who built the two red shelters. It took him about three weeks to build from start to finish.
“I enjoy the phone booth style,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know what that is anymore and to have that English touch on it, I thought it was a great design.”
Co-owner of Poynette Iron Works Guy Senkowski added, “I love it, I wish we could do more of them out there and I think we are going to. They are taking care of our kids so we thought we would take care of them.”
Brown was even able to run an extension cord to a nearby light pole so he can have electricity in the shelter.
“Now I got it made with this. This is nice. Before you’d freeze out here,” he said. “I got me a little radio in here to listen to the music …and I have a little electric heater in here to put in the winter to keep me warm.”
It’s a simple shelter for with an important job — to keeping Brown warm and comfortable so he can keep kids safe.
“It makes me feel good, and I feel good doing this,” he said. “I want to do this another 10 years, if I can.”
Adam Lindemer of the Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press contributed to this story.