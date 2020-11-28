Every year the Poynette community comes together to help the Poynette Police Department collect food for the Poynette Area Community Food Pantry through its Stuff the Squad event.
In its fifth year, with the event held Saturday, Nov. 21 — at its normal location in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot — the community seemed to outdo itself, if you ask Poynette Police Chief Eric Fisher.
“This year was the best in the five years we’ve done this,” Fisher said.
“Every year, we’re amazed by the support,” he added. “This community always, always comes through. I was extremely surprised by the grocery and monetary donations.”
Fisher said there were people he saw on that day that went into the store, filled up a shopping cart with items, and simply gave it all to the Stuff the Squad program. He was amazed that some people’s sole purpose of going to Piggly Wiggly that day was to buy grocery items to donate.
It was noted that nearly the equivalent to filling the back of three squad cars was accomplished in the six hours that the Police Department was set up in the parking lot.
In addition to all the groceries, Fisher said that $700 was donated to help the food pantry. At 3 p.m., when the event ended, Sarah Roche, executive administrative assistant of the Police Department, used that money at Piggly Wiggly to purchase additional items.
“We kept the money in the community and purchased the items we felt were most desired and needed for families this holiday season,” Fisher said.
The food pantry at Poynette’s Village Hall relies on the donations from individuals, organizations and businesses around the community, because it does not operate through government assisted funding, like several do. Poynette’s pantry is 100% community and volunteer driven. The pantry is run by Ruth Anne and Melvin Waugh.
“(They do) a phenomenal job with the pantry,” Fisher said.
After the back of a squad car was filled up, it was taken to the food pantry for unloading, so it could quickly get back to Piggly Wiggly for another chance to get filled up again.
At a village board meeting in November, Fisher said that the goal was to fill the back of three squads. The goal was nearly reached. Fischer was again amazed with how the community rallied to help those who may be in need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, where everybody in the community, state and country has been negatively affected in some way.
“Stuff the Squad is an amazing community event and the food pantry relies on it and appreciates it,” Fisher said. “A lot of families would not have a Thanksgiving meal or other meals if not for all the people coming out. Some people even may have been struggling themselves, but they still find a way to help others who may be worse off than them.”
Fischer said that Brandon Sosinsky, owner of the Piggly Wiggly, is also so gracious and “extremely supportive of the event” in allowing the department to set up in the parking lot for six hours each year. Fisher also couldn’t express enough gratitude for all those who donated groceries or money toward the Stuff the Squad event.
“To everybody that contributed, I want to personally thank them. They really showed up this year,” Fisher said. “They really dug down deep, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Shop with a Cop program upcoming for Police Department
Even though it’s a separate program, Fisher said that the department also received more than $400 toward its Shop with a Cop program while holding the Stuff the Squad event.
“People know how good of a program it is, so they chose to donate to both,” Fisher said of receiving Shop with a Cop donations on Nov. 21. “We haven’t had that in year’s past, so it makes this year even more special.”
The Shop with a Cop event is Saturday, Dec. 5.
“The community always comes out with donations to support that program. I can’t say enough good things about that program,” Fisher said. “Every little bit helps. I’m taken aback by the amount of support.”
With the donations already received, plus the $400 from Nov. 21, Fisher said that the 2021 edition of Shop with a Cop can already be funded as well, even if no other donations come in over the next 12 months.
“Everybody who is there (for Shop with a Cop) donates their time, because they feel it is an important program,” Fisher said. “For me, Shop with a Cop is my most favorite program because you really get a connection with that 8- or 10-year old, or however old the child is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.