The Village of Poynette had a successful year in 2021, in regard to its financials. Brett Hofmeister of Johnson Block and Company, the village’s accounting service, provided a brief presentation of the audit results from last year.
Hofmeiseter highlighted several notable areas of the audit.
“The audit went smoothly, and there are no major concerns,” Hofmeister said.
In 2021, the village’s actual revenue was $10,000 higher than what was budgeted, the total expenses were $146,000 less than budgeted, and the total transfer out was $156,000 less than what was budgeted.
The General Fund unassigned fund balance is 53.5% of the budget for 2022 — compared to 46% in 2020. The Capital Projects fund balance decreased by $216,000 due to capital project expenditures. The decrease was expected, according to Hofmeister.
The village’s General Fund balance increased by $161,000, and the unassigned fund balance is 63.6% of all expenditures/transfers — compared to 54.6% for 2020.
Hofmeister noted that all the utility operations were in good operations for 2021. The water utility had operating income of $156,978 in 2021, leading to a positive cash flow of $27,000. The sewer utility had an operating income of $18,720, which decreased by $36,000 from 2020. Hofmeister said the main reason for the decrease was because the utility had a major clarifier repaired in 2021. He also noted the sewer had a negative cash flow of $67,223 due to a plant addition and payment of its debt.
The stormwater utility, however, had an operating income of $8,718, with a positive cash flow of $17,000. The solid waste utility had an operating income of $9,269, and a positive cash flow of $12,000.
The last thing that Hofmeister noted was that the village had a general obligation debt limit of $10.9 million, and an outstanding general obligation debt of $3.1 million. It all equates to the village having 72% availability for borrowing.
The village’s general obligation debt limit has continued to grow over the years due to the village’s equalized value continuing to grow each year. The equalized value has grown by at least 5.4% in each of the last five years, including a 10.8% percent spike from 2019 to 2020.
Breaking down the numbers even further, the total governmental expenditures for the village in 2021 was $3,035,283. Those expenditures were in eight categories — public safety (25.9%); capital outlay (22.7%); debt service (15.4%); general government (13.7%); public works (11.8%); culture, recreation and education (9.3%); conservation and development (1.1%); and health and human services (0.1%).
In 2020, those expenditures were $2,617,895.
The General Fund expenditures in 2021 totaled $1,644,246 for the village. Those were broken down into six categories — public safety (47.6%); general government (24.4%); public works (21.8%); culture, recreation and education (3.9%); conservation and development (2%); and health and human services (0.3%).
Those expenditures decreased from the 2020 total ($1,676,458).
The General Fund revenues increased from 2020 ($1,693,733) to $1,736,878 in 2021. Of the 2021 revenue, 63.3% came from taxes, 26.9% from intergovernmental, 5.7% from regulation and compliance, 2.2% from miscellaneous, and 1.9% from public charges for service.
The village also received its 2021 tax levy payments in 2022. It received $2,070,974 from the local school, $1,756,316 from the village, $941,375 from Columbia County, and $176,240 from the technical college.