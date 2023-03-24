Full interview transcript with current Poynette School District Board member and April Election candidate, Randy Tomlinson.
Why run again for the Poynette School Board?
“I actually love the camaraderie that I have with my fellow school board members. I love working with policies and the education part of helping our students learn and thrive.
What is a specific point of pride or passion in your past work on the board?
“When I first got on the board, my biggest thing was really wanting–and I guess I would call it a self-goal–but wanting almost all of the students to be able to be graduated by their junior year and be able to take a college course for credit or learning a trade, or even going to a workplace and getting some experience that would allow them to have an up-kick of getting into the market.”
What do you see as the biggest challenge for students?
“I would say right now catching up where we were with COVID and then surpassing it. I believe that we’re getting there and I believe we’re almost past that, but just the mental health of the student and catching up with the grade level of where they should be at."
Where do you think we are in the extended journey out of the COVID era?
“I believe that we’re in the process of trying to understand where our students are now educationally and to understand where we need to press them back on target, continuing to measure and understand where we are at and being able to support students that are struggling and help students that are accelerating. Because we don’t want to just help the struggling ones, but we want to continue to help all of them try for the best."
What are your thoughts on the upcoming operational referendum?
“I believe that over the last couple years we have worked extremely hard trying to find every dime to save and to spend in the right, appropriate manner. But because the state hasn’t really provided any more, I think it is something that is necessary to continue striving to keep the best teachers we have to help students and to keep the momentum that’s there to keep the Poynette School District moving."
Given factors of state funding, per-pupil revenue limits, and expiring COVID-era federal grant funding, described by many Wisconsin school administrators as representing a 'fiscal cliff' what can school board members do in such an environment?
“What I think we can do is, since we are elected officials, being able to call the senators and representatives of the Wisconsin district that we belong to and letting them know where we are sitting and where we struggle and making sure they understand the situation that we need help with."
Outside the context of the school board, what is your relationship with the district?
“I’m 54 years old and I have been a resident of the Poynette District for 54 years. I graduated through the Poynette district and both of my sons have graduated through there, and I just love this town and feel like a really strong sense of belonging here.”
What made you want to join in the first place?
“I wanted to serve the village and my district in some way or another, and I thought this would be a great way to do it. I always talk about what I would like to see the district do and at one point, I thought, ‘If I’m going to talk it, I should probably try to run for it.’”
What do you see as the board members’ role in terms of developing curriculum?
“I think our role is to set policy of what we think the education should be and set goals of what we want or expect out of the administrators, and the teachers, and the students of what we want them to be able to learn to succeed in life. So I really think it comes down to setting that policy of what we want our district to learn."
Are there things the board can be doing to ensure that achieving full staffing is less of a challenge?
“I believe that the best we can do is to set an example for the fact of how dedicated we are to our administration and to our teachers and to our students, and to give a family feel to what we are trying to accomplish…Letting teachers outside our district know how much we do care and how much we want them to be here, I think, is the role we can play.”
