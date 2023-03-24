Full interview transcript with candidate and current Poynette School District Board of Education member Sally Stewart.
Why would you like to continue on the Poynette School Board?
“I am fully supportive of a public education system, and I kind of feel that there are some people who are able to give of their time and talents, and there are some people who aren’t, and the public school system is such a good cause. And I feel like a rising tide lifts all boats and so if we can band together as a community and continue to improve our schools, from the younger students all the way up to the older students, it’s better for everybody in the community."
What made you want to be on the school board?
“It’s kind of interesting, because pre-COVID was when I first ran, so at the time there were two open positions and only one candidate, and I had a couple people reach out: ‘Hey are you interested?’ And I thought, well, the school has this need–they needed people on the board–and maybe I could help out, so I decided to run and actually another gentleman decided to do the same thing and there ended up being three people for two positions, and myself and Randy won that election. And then it came time for another election and I thought whether I should run again or not run again, and both of my children are out of the school district, but I felt that I still have something to give back to the school districts, so I decided to try for one more term."
Outside the board, what is your relationship with the district?
"I’ve had two children graduate from the school district–one in 2021 and one in 2022–I’m the co-director of the Poynette Panther Youth program, so we work a lot with the school utilizing their facilities, and I’m also the treasurer of the Poynette High School Athletic Boosters, so we’re there to promote athletics within the high school arena to see what we can do to support them. And then I’m also on the planning commission for the Village of Arlington, so it’s nice to see how the Village of Arlington is going to grow, which then helps the school district grow."
Was that a decision to want to get that involved in the district?
"When my children were young. I feel if you want things to improve in your community, you have to be a part of it. It doesn’t matter if it’s that may husband is on the village board, he has coached and I’ve helped run the wrestling program, and we’ve helped out in both capacities. My kids were both at one time in 4H and the 4H program gives back to the community. It’s just something that in my upbringing that has involved me and my husband, it wasn’t like it was a decision, it’s just something that you do, whether it’s your church, or your government, or your recreational programs."
How do you look at biggest challenge for students?
"I think coming out of covid we’re still going to have a lot of ripple effects–particularly in social skills–helping them get through that mental struggle that COVID put us in. I think that we have to, as a school district, keep an eye on both the children that need assistance, staying with the standard grading, and also we have to focus on the students that might excel and might be working above the standards, and keep them challenged, and keep them progressing forward. So no matter where a student is on their needs spectrum, if they need help getting to standard, or wherever it is, as long as we are supporting all of our kids in their needs, whether they are academic or social, or mental, I think that’s what we need to do and I think our student services does a really good job of identifying those needs and coming up with ways that we as a school can support them."
Where is the district in the journey out of the COVID era?
"It was interesting because I filed my nomination papers in January 2020, and COVID hit in March, and I started sitting in April, and COVID in dealing with what we thought was best for the students was a lot. The referendum that was passed and the building renovations that we did throughout the buildings in the campuses of the school district was a lot. And we’ve come out of that, and now we’re able to focus and reset on our strategy. So the strategy 2020 ended and now looking at what our school district strategy is going to be, being able to identify what our goals are and the steps towards those goals, including the communication out to the community. Whether you have children who are not in school yet, or you have children you are in school, or maybe you’ve moved beyond that and now you have grandkids or nieces and nephews in the district–making sure we communicate to all of our stakeholders throughout the school district. That’s going to be the next exciting frontier for the school district."
What are your thoughts on the operational referendum?
My thoughts are that I hope everybody gets a chance to read the information and go vote and make sure they provide us with their opinion, and of course attend one of the many open forums we have for information.
Given factors of state funding, per-pupil revenue limits, and expiring COVID-era federal grant funding, described by many Wisconsin school administrators as representing a 'fiscal cliff' what can school board members do in such an environment?
"Obviously the funding calculations have put the current school boards in the state in a difficult position. It’s all very complex how it works and I’m hoping that the general population understands that there is funding at the state level available, but it hasn’t been released down to the school districts. And even though we have the mechanism to go to referendum and ask for additional money, I feel we’re paying twice as a taxpayer, because we have that money sitting at the state level to collect. It’s very challenging, because it’s hard to ask for money when I feel like the taxpayers have already paid for it, but it hasn’t been released, and as we all know, so many expenses are going up. Just the pay in salaries has gone up, heating has gone up, food has gone up. Everything drastically increases and not, so to speak, getting a raise, has put many school districts around the state in a difficult position, and that’s why you see so many school boards going to operational referendums.
So it’s something that I know there is continual talk at the state level, but until we see some definitive actions, we need to plan for our students in the School District of Poynette the best we can."
What would you point to as a point of pride or reflecting your passions?
It has been difficult with COVID and the referendum, but I think we have some opportunities to benefit from our community. I love that our community is continually involved with donations to our school district, whether that is donations for scholarships, or donations for particular items, and partnering with our high schoolers on entrepreneurship programs is wonderful, and I would love to see more of that. I always love to see community involvement in how we can bring the community into the school district, whether bringing them in using facilities or partnering for different things like that, I think we have some opportunities for that, especially now that COVID has allowed us to open some things back up.
I think that we’re working towards our strategy on communication with the school district members, whether that is people with children who are not in the school system, or their kids have moved out of the school system. I think schools are a big part of the community, and how we can help the schools and how schools can help the community, I think it is important to have all ties and communications open, and doing anything we can that is best for our students.
