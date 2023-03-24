Full interview transcript with Poynette Board of Education candidate Sebastian Mion.
Why do you want to join the Poynette School District Board of Education?
"I just would like to make a difference for all the schoolchildren. I come from a lot of different backgrounds, I’ve studied and I have a university degree and I have an associate degree from Madison College–and a four-year degree from the UW-River Falls and I studied abroad in Germany, in Munich, and I can see the disparity of what we see in education in other countries and what we see here. I got to see that first-hand, not so much in the quality, but in the demand on their students, that other countries have. And I would like to try to make a difference in culture with our students, faculty, and staff, and see if I have have some of my background that I have and try to make a difference in the lives of others.
I graduated from UW-River Falls in Biotechnology, so I had a strong science and research background, and I studied biochemistry in Munich at the Ludwig-Maximilian Institute for biochemistry. And then after a short stint in the research field I didn’t like research anymore–the demand and the pharmaceutical industry and everything, and I didn’t care for it. And I’ve always been a car lover, so I went to Madison College and this was 2000 to 2022, and I went there and received my associate degree in auto technology, and I became a mechanic for 16 years, and I went from being a mechanic to…my wife is a hair stylist and we went into business together and now we own two hair salons. I do all the bookkeeping and accounting aspects, and she does all of the training and the behind-the-chair and all of that.
So I have a real diverse background in science and technology, and technology and the automotive field, business, and I would like to use that diversity in my background and see if I can make a difference through my own experiences that I’ve seen going through different schoolings, seeing if I can make an improvement on this local area. I’ve been a resident here for 21 years and that’s important to me to see if I can make a difference."
What is your relationship to the school district?
"My son, right now, is in 4th grade, and we’ve gone through, so far, the Poynette School District with him, and he’s in Poynette sports–wrestling and football–and I’d like to see what we can do in the Poynette area. Like, I know in Poynette we have more housing coming in–they’ve said something like 300 units–and when you have something like that happening, you need a strong school backing within the district and that can attract other people to the area, if you have a strong school area. What does that mean? Does that mean our teachers need to be more trained with continuing education? Does that mean recruiting process for known teachers? Those are things I would like to get into and have conversations with the people who are either part of the current board or other supervisors and see what’s going on."
What are your thoughts on the upcoming operational referendum?
"I know for a fact, just being from the local area, that when the elementary school was proposed…well, to backtrack a smidge, there was a lot of pushback like at the local BP I would hear people talking: ‘I don’t want my taxes to go up for this school…’ And it really has to look at that nobody wants to pay more taxes, but some things in terms of what has to happen to make a better quality of life either for our children or for the community…I’m all for things like that, that can bring a better quality of life for this area, whether it is the school, whether it is maybe a new restaurant coming into town, whatever it is…I’m willing to vote or sacrifice something on my end, whether it is financially in terms of taxes, in order for this area to improve our quality of life…I don’t see a problem with this referendum and even if there was a slight tax hike, I think there would have to be…if there was a large tax hike, like you can expect $400 or $500 extra dollars at the end of the year, then there would have to be more discussions, but I would approve of it."
Given factors of state funding, per-pupil revenue limits, and expiring COVID-era federal grant funding, described by many Wisconsin school board administrators as representing a 'fiscal cliff' what can school board members do in such an environment?
"If we have a certain budget to work with, you either need cuts to make budgets or you need to see what within the budget you can do that would give the greatest amount of benefit for the students, the faculty, and the staff. So you have to be able to see, yes, you will never be able to make everybody happy if you make cuts, or if you have to allocate money to a certain area, but I feel as long as you are looking at the greater effect of how it will affect people, in terms, hopefully, of a positive manner, then that’s something that we, as a board, would have to look into and say, ‘We just got computers two years ago, do we have to cut our computer budget to recruit a better teacher?’ Whatever will make a greater benefit for the mass, I think that’s what has to happen. And it’s always going to be a battle of what money you have and what money you could have and work within those realms."
What do you see as the biggest challenge for teachers?
"I would say culture. Culture is a large one, and I think you could look at that in any terms of business, education, or anything. It’s going to be the culture. Is that a thing of do the teachers have enough pay? That’s involved with culture, sure. But not everybody responds to pay. Maybe it is that somebody wants to have a voice in the administration, or maybe they want to be able to get to a higher level. Is there some way that promotions happen within education and instruction. Sure. The general public will always say it’s a pay thing, but maybe it is, maybe it isn’t. I think that is a blanket statement and maybe people out there who don’t get to have a voice, who say, ‘I’m in the trenches and this is a problem we are having,’ and it falls on deaf ears. How does it make that one individual feel if they are trying to make a difference and their voice is silenced, basically. So I think culture is the overall large answer to that. If you can invoke a better culture within the ability to progress with your career and progress with your education, and progress with yourself, and progress with your pay, I feel if we can tie that all together, you’d be able to get a larger teacher base–because you always have to ask the question ‘why would a teacher want to come to Poynette School District–and if you ask that question and either you have silence or hesitation, that is what we have to work on…I think that falls into anything that people work for in the culture. If you have a horrible culture where people don’t feel like they have a voice, in either a business or their work area, that’s the problem, and I think that is sort of a universal thing. But that is what I would really like to see to make a difference in the school district, the culture."
What would be your first step?
"To be completely honest, I would like to ask the other school board members if we could pull this off and work as a group–I would like to see some sort of a survey sent to all of our teachers, faculty and staff, and find out what kind of culture is important to them. And it could be a kind of list that they could pick from, or they could write in, ‘this is always bothering,’ or ‘this is always a problem,’ and also, basically, it is about communication from the top to the bottom.
Even in business, if the littlest person on the totem pole is having problems and the top person isn’t answering them, you’re only as strong as the weakest link in your chain. And that all wraps up with the culture that everybody needs to have a voice. If we’re all working for a common goal, and that is to provide a good quality education for students and to find out what problems we are dealing with–not every problem is going to be an economic problem, with funding or something like that, some will be as simple as, ‘this person doesn’t talk to this person.’ And we could solve a problem if we had more communication between individuals or whatnot. I would do that. I would like to start up a survey and send it to the teachers and find out what kind of problems are we looking at in the school district–how would be build a strong Poynette School District.
Once we establish the current problems, we can figure out what money we need to solve these problems, and we have to understand that you can’t solve every problem. But if we can get a majority of the problems that are facing our faculty and our staff, I think the culture would change. Not that it’s bad, but it would be an improvement on the culture that we already have. And a part of it too, is that coming to the school district, I don’t know all of the ins and outs–I don’t know about pay and government funding–I would have to be educated in order to sit in on those meetings…I have the business background, but would need to understand how it all works."
Where is the district in the journey of recovery from the COVID era?
"I think our district isn’t alone, but with the rest of the country. You can see a strong disparity in children now with language barriers from masking and everything, in terms of math skills and reading skills…there is a dramatic effect in that, even in my own son. Nobody wanted to have Zoom calls–it just didn’t work. Children don’t have the patience to sit for multiple hours in front of a laptop at home, and you can see the effect that had over months and months and months.
So to combat that we have to see what areas through–and we do that through testing methods to see–if that means we need to do more of those testing levels to see where our students are falling, maybe it’s not a standardized test, maybe it is something at a state level or even a district level.
If we need to break it down I think we may need to come up with metrics to see where we fall and then address that in the school board all the way down. And if we have an issue with reading, what do we need to do? Is it a daily issue that parents need to be more involved with their children? Is it something that children need more homework sent home with them to practice these things…Those are the questions that we need to ask. And then it falls into budgeting, because I’m sure they don’t give those tests away for free.
On a nationwide level, reading and math, science, we’re falling in those areas. I think having seen that…when I was at the university-level, I thought I was sitting pretty well that I was bi-lingual. I understood German pretty well and though, ‘I’m going to go.’ And so I received that internship in Munich and went to study biochemistry…Most of the other students that I participated with in the lab could speak four to six other languages, easily.
As a societal whole, how do we say that America spends so much money on education, and yet I can go to another country with the same ideas and field of study, and their students have way more classwork than we have way more classwork. That’s an issue when you see things like, we spend as a whole so much on education, and so why are we falling behind? And can one person solve that? Probably not. But if we work together as a district and as a whole, we all have to work together, and that’s why I think culture plays a big role in identifying issues that need to get worked out. And hopefully that can spread and we can make that a difference for everybody.
COVID, for everyone, set the world back, it’s not just an ‘us problem’ it’s everybody’s problem, but we have to overcome that issue and now that we have a setback, we have to work forward and we’ve got to use the budget–and I think the only way you can look at that is if you have a metric of where do we need to be and where are we. And that’s what we have to figure out and I think, honestly, maybe we have to have more testing–just generalized testing of where are we failing and kind of nail that down."
When did you decide that you wanted to run for school board?
"It was probably a couple of years go that I started thinking about it and maybe around 2019-2020-ish I saw that this was kind of about the time my son moved from the old school in Arlington to the Elementary School and progressing through that, and moving into the new elementary school here, and I started to see things and it really went around the fact that for the people of Poynette I always wanted to see something greater. And I mentioned that earlier with restaurants, that there’s not a lot for people to do here in Poynette, and I would like to see something and I feel like a school draws families–there are new families coming around and that would draw more people to come here and live in the Poynette area. And then when I learned just recently that they’re trying to get more housing out by the Splashpad, what greater thing is there to be than to grow our school district and make it better? Make it more attractive, maybe for families coming from Madison, who want to get out of the city and come to a smaller area. I always thought it was great, even coming from a college background: I could have gone to UW-Madison coming out of high school, but at the time I didn’t even feel about wanting to be in a bigger area. [UW-River Falls] sold me when I toured both schools, on the fact that I would be getting a grad student teaching my undergrad classes in Madison, versus having a doctor, or a PhD, with a smaller class instructing me at a smaller school–and that was more appealing to me. And maybe there are people in the Madison area, Macfarland, saying that my kid’s class with 60 kids in the class or something, I don’t know if he’s getting that quality of an education, where they could maybe come to a smaller school with 15 kids in their class. Maybe that’s attractive to them, or maybe through testing, other people can see our district has winning teachers, a good culture, has kids who are doing well in national testing…and I started thinking about that several years ago: ‘How can I make that happen?’ This has been a two or three year process, and I’ve had friends and family say, I think you’re a really good person for the school board, with my background and being able to talk to people and shoot out ideas."
