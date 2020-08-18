Poynette’s Mike McFadden was at home on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 and saw what the rest of the world saw when two airplanes flew into the World Trade Center towers in New York as part of a terrorist attack on the country.
Without hesitation, McFadden, and others, immediately drove up to Fort McCoy — the U.S. Army base located just outside of Tomah. McFadden, who was the Provost Marshall for the Army Reserves at the base for one weekend a month and two weeks during the summer, did not have direct orders at the time of leaving for the base.
“We knew they’d be coming,” McFadden said of receiving those orders. “I took the lead on that and said we’re doing it.”
In McFadden’s mind, it was the only thing he knew he had to do in that moment.
“I was at home when the planes flew into the buildings, and that’s when I knew we were under attack,” he said.
All military bases around the country were going to be sealed off and shutdown from outside contact unless there were direct orders.
When McFadden got to Fort McCoy he was questioned for his actions, with a colonel asking why he would do that, adding that McFadden didn’t have the official orders to do so.
McFadden’s response to that colonel?
“I said, “I don’t give a (expletive), my country needs me.’ I said, ‘Take it up with the General or I will,’ because I’m that kind of guy. He backed right off when I said that,” McFadden recalled.
McFadden was then back on active duty from that point until June 2004.
Service career began in 1970
McFadden wanted to go to Vietnam, and in March of 1970, he was put on active duty. He worked his way up to staff sergeant (E6), got commissioned and eventually made the rank of full colonel before retirement in 1998.
McFadden was a paratrooper, military policeman and worked in counter intelligence during his service career.
“I wanted to go to Vietnam, and college wasn’t working out so good,” McFadden said as to why he joined the military. “My brother-in-law was a green beret and had just come back from Vietnam. He said if I don’t come home with silver wings on my chest, then I shouldn’t come home.”
Eventually McFadden found his way to Fort Bragg — located outside of Fayetteville, North Carolina — and was stationed with the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. The 82nd Airborne specializes in parachute assault operations within denied areas.
“I enlisted to go to Vietnam with the 82nd Airborne Division, where you couldn’t go unless the whole division went,” McFadden said. “In 1968, the 3rd Brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division was over there (in Vietnam) and they got shot up pretty bad. So they came back with what they call reconstituting the division, getting them back up to full strength. The 82nd is America’s Guard of Honor and it’s the first one that responds instantaneously to any threats around the world.”
McFadden would never get his chance to go to Vietnam.
“Even though when I was there, I volunteered several times to go to Vietnam, but I never got selected to go,” he said.
Eventually, McFadden went into the Illinois National Guard, in the Infantry, for a short while before being hired as a U.S. Marshal in the Chicago office.
“That put a cramp on the military, so I separated,” McFadden said.
Things changed in 1978.
“I wanted to buy a motorcycle and needed some way to make the payments, so I had to find an airborne unit because I’m a paratrooper,” McFadden said.
He found a Special Forces Green Beret unit in Chicago with the 12th Special Forces and joined military intelligence there. He was with the 12th Special Forces group from 1978-85.
After that, McFadden joined the Wisconsin National Guard until his retirement in 1998. But it didn’t last long.
After about a year, he got a call from a Colonel in the Army Reserves, offering him the position of Provost Marshal. McFadden said the offer was made to him because he had a history of being a military policeman and a full-time federal law enforcement officer.
The new position would be at Fort McCoy and McFadden said the Provost Marshal is comparable to being the Chief of Police for the entire base. McFadden agreed to the position, but limited himself to one weekend a month and two weeks a year because things were “pretty intense up there (at Fort McCoy).”
After about two years, the entire country received a shockwave.
“I was fat, dumb and happy until Sept. 11 of 2001,” McFadden said.
Battalion Commander at Fort McCoy
After arriving at Fort McCoy on Sept. 11, 2001, McFadden quickly went about things.
“Once you get that ‘oh (expletive)’ out of your brain, you understand that this is real and this is going to get hot,” McFadden said of the situation. “We went and did what we were trained to do.”
McFadden said he, and the others he initially brought up to Fort McCoy, wanted to establish shifts so the base had 24-hour coverage. Also, he knew that everyone needed to be in housing and to make sure everyone would be fed. It was the “bullets and the beans” aspect, according to McFadden.
McFadden was named Battalion Commander shortly after arriving at Fort McCoy. Troops from all over the Midwest came to the Wisconsin base as a training ground. McFadden said Fort McCoy became “a major launching platform” for activating units from Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan, adding that units were at the base for three or four months, then went to Fort Hood in Texas for more training, then off to Afghanistan or wherever else.
McFadden’s duties as Battalion Commander were to develop the structure within a “provisional battalion.” He made sure there was a “pecking order” in how to get to the top of command when there were questions or concerns. Because soldiers were coming in from different states, the individual states no longer had a say in the operations because all the soldiers were federal soldiers now.
McFadden said that the main part of his job was to make sure that everybody had training schedules and that they had transportation for their training.
“My staff did that, but I was responsible for having it done,” McFadden said.
McFadden was active until late 2002, then his unit was demobilized for about a month. In January 2003, he was reactivated again until June 2004.
“It was a scary time in everybody’s lives,” McFadden said of the days, months and years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “But you put that uniform on and you’re writing a blank check to the people of the United States that’s payable up to, and including, your death. We sent a lot of guys over there (to Afghanistan), thousands through Fort McCoy and some didn’t come home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.