A possible threat was made toward Poynette Middle School on Sunday, Sept. 19, as reported to the administration by the Poynette Police Department.
According to a statement by the school district, it conferred with local law enforcement and quickly began an investigation. That investigation is currently ongoing, but classes for Monday, Sept. 20 were not affected, as the threat was determined to be “not a viable threat and that no students were ever in any danger.”
In an identical email sent to all district families on Sunday night, District Administrator Matt Shapell noted that the district’s Student Services team will be on hand Sept. 20, and the days following, for “any student feeling uneasy, in need of conversation, or support.”