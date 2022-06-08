The Poynette Village Board unanimously voted to approve a pair of text amendments to its zoning ordinances during a May 23 meeting.
The first amendment relates to possible extensions of conditional use permits (CUPs), instead of a business or individual having to reapply for the same permit every year. The notion stemmed from the Owl’s Nest wanting to create an outdoor dining space. The restaurant had the permit for the summer of 2020, but didn’t renew it in 2021, and reapplied this year.
Under the amendment, the village can now extend the CUPs for several years in advance, and can automatically renew the CUP — if the business so chooses — if no issues are found as a result of the permit. The amendment to the ordinance reads:
“The (plan) commission (or Village Board upon appeal) may impose conditions on the conditional use permit’s duration, to include renewals which may be approved by the Zoning Administrator in instances where there have been no substantial adverse public safety or neighborhood impacts, or include a transfer limitation.”
Under the old ordinance, CUP approval was needed from both the Plan Commission and Village Board each year. The item was also unanimously favored by the Plan Commission.
The second ordinance amendment approved was within the village’s zoning designations. Under the amendment, certain residential uses would be allowed in industrial zones as conditional uses.
Village Administrator Craig Malin noted that a couple of property owners along Sanderson Street on the north side of the village came to him asking if there was an opportunity for mixed-use buildings.
Malin said that while he was an administrator for the city of Davenport, Iowa, there were thousands of square feet of empty factory space that eventually allowed residential uses, and subsequently helped the neighboring business profits as a result.
Trustee Steve Mueller was concerned about the codes to follow if the village were to allow residential within industrial zones, and the potential for switching properties back and forth over the years.
Malin said that every time the property is built on, it would have to meet the necessary codes required for each type of building use. If residential is to be put in an industrial area, it must meet all residential codes and regulations first. If that same property is then switched back to industrial, it must be adapted to meet all industrial codes and regulations.
“We’re taking nothing away from the village, but this could potentially add to it,” Malin said.
Currently, only “artisan studios” are allowed in industrial zoning within the village, while “accessory dwelling units” and “mixed-use dwelling units” are not.
The amendment would allow those two additional dwelling units in industrial zones conditional uses, requiring the necessary permits. The amendment also falls within the village’s comprehensive plan and goals for promoting land use patterns containing a sustainable mix of uses and buildings, further supporting Poynette’s workforce.
The Plan Commission was also in unanimous agreement of the amendment change.
Alcohol licensing fees discussed
The fees for alcohol licenses was again discussed, this time during the Committee of the Whole meeting on May 23.
Shawntel Sandstrom, owner of The Green Stem, addressed the Board at its May 9 meeting regarding the village’s licensing fees. She brought up the notion of having a tiered-pricing system depending on the businesses size and shelf space allotted to alcohol sales. She told the board she felt that it has been unfair for small businesses like hers to pay the same fees as bars and restaurants.
Sandstrom only allocates about 10 square feet of her store to wine sales. A tiered system could cut the fee that businesses like hers are required to pay from $500 to $100.
Malin does not recommend the continuation of fee reductions overall. The village is estimated to receive $11,000 from alcohol, cigarette, amusement and operators’ licenses in 2022, which could be used for capital improvements in the future.
The village received $13,713 from such fees in 2019, but with the reduced/eliminated fees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the village brought in just $2,747 in 2020 and only $2,077 in 2021.
The Board will vote on a final decision of fees at an upcoming meeting.
Update on speed signs
At a prior meeting, there was a question about what was being done with the previously approved solar speed signs for the village.
Former Police Chief Eric Fisher had $20,000 in the 2022 budget for four such signs. At the time, the Board decided to spend $10,000 on two signs, but the approval got lost amid the shuffling of department staff. Chief Rogge has since ordered two signs, and expects installation in sometime in the summer.