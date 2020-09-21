The Poynette Police Department has been an officer short for the last few months and Police Chief Eric Fisher has come across challenges with attempting to hire an entry-level officer position.
At the Village Board meeting on Sept. 14, he introduced a new plan, seeking support from Village President Diana Kaschinske and the trustees.
Instead of advertising the open officer position, Fisher instead wants to create a Lieutenant’s position to replace it. Due to current circumstances across the state and nationwide, Fisher feels it would be difficult to hire an entry-level position.
“Hiring an entry-level officer has never been more of a challenge as it is right now,” he said.
In a memo to the board, Fisher called the outlook “grim” for hiring an officer, and even with the starting wage increase for 2021, he said that the academies not producing quality recruits is “becoming a serious problem in our field.”
Fisher has not had any success with trying to pull officers from other agencies either. He said that the Poynette job is not attractive for two reasons — overall wages and lack of opportunity for advancement due to a smaller department.
Fisher said that creating a Lieutenant position, which is salaried and will not be part of the Police Union, will provide more structure and opportunities for the department.
“This is a trend I’ve been seeing with departments that are our size,” Fisher said, adding that the new role also adds flexibility to the department and will reduce overtime hours for the rest of his staff.
Due to the department being down an officer, there has been limited coverage overnight on the weekends, causing issues with the response times for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department to the area.
Fisher noted that by adding a Lieutenant position, those that apply for similar positions stay for several years. Keeping an entry-level officer has the potential to create a lot more turnover.
“So there is longevity with a position like that,” Fisher said.
Potential applicants would be more interested in a Lieutenant position as it provides another way for anyone who wants to continue advancing in the field.
Fisher said that the slight restructuring of the department won’t affect the number of staff members, but rather it just creates another salaried position within the department.
The Lieutenant would be on the same rotation as the other staff, but also have the ability to discipline and suspend employees as well as other duties that a Sergeant would not have.
“This is a reason why most municipalities have chosen to eliminate sergeant positions and create a lieutenant position,” Fisher said.
Fisher discussed with Village Administrator Martin Shanks the potential starting salary for the Lieutenant position. They agreed on a starting salary between $65,000-$67,000, depending on experience — which is comparable to area departments of similar size.
Shanks noted that it would only add about $11,000 to the budget. Fisher said in his memo that he was able to cut $8,000 from the budget, eliminating some equipment upgrades and reducing costs in other miscellaneous areas.
The board was unanimous in support of Fisher moving forward in the restructuring and hiring process.
Monitoring the intersection of North and Main streets
With the newly created all-way stop at the intersection of North and Main streets, Fisher has made it a point of emphasis for the department to monitor that area in the weeks following the change.
Fisher said the department has issued 62 warnings to drivers who have failed to negotiate a complete stop at the intersection — at the points where a stop previously didn’t exist. Rather than issue tickets during the early stages of the three-way stop, the department has been using this as an education tool for drivers.
When asked if the two new stop signs have created a backup in that area, Fisher didn’t believe that it had. He said traffic has been flowing well since the change as people are starting to get used to the intersection being an all-way stop.
