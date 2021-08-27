The home located at 374 South Street in Poynette has seen some improvement recently. The home was damaged by an electrical fire in late 2017 and was largely left untouched during the years following that fire.
The property was again a topic of discussion during the village's committee of the whole meeting on Aug. 23. The item was not on the village board meeting agenda, which followed the COW meeting.
Despite the item being on the COW, where discussion is usually reserved solely for members of the board, Village President Diana Kaschinske welcomed Bill Smiley to speak during the meeting. Smiley is the attorney for Dennis Jones, who owns the home at 374 South Street.
At the Aug. 9 board meeting, a request by Smiley was made for another inspection by General Engineering Company, where all parties would accompany inspector Mike Parrot around the home. That inspection was done the day following the meeting — Tuesday, Aug. 10. Smiley, Jones, Dan Branton of Branton Builders (who is doing the repairs on the home) and trustee Judainne Stronach were all with Parrot. Inspections on the home were also done on May 4 and May 20 of last year, for comparison.
Parrot’s most recent report was shared with the board on Aug. 23. Parrot was not at the meeting. Smiley briefly went over his reactions to that report. Overall, he thought the report had a lot of “negative tones.”
“This house has its problems, but inside, on the first floor, there are three bedrooms and a bathroom that are unscathed,” he said.
Parrot said the interior of the home remains unchanged from 2020, with no repairs or clean up done.
Previously, Smiley asked the board for an extension for the repairs to be done, since the initial deadline of Aug. 1 has passed. Smiley asked for a new deadline of Dec. 31, 2021. The board again went into closed session to discuss the property, but no decision was made. It was noted that Smiley and Village Attorney Chris Hughes are working on a contract agreement. The potential terms of that contract were not specified.
Further in Parrot’s report, he noted the weatherization aspect, and acknowledged the repaired roof with new shingles over the entire area. He observed there to be no active leaks. However, he said the fascia and soffit were incomplete, which needs to be done for weatherization purposes and to “eliminate free entry of birds and animals into the structure.”
Smiley responded that the house “is not a haven for vermin, and is buttoned down.”
“We’re behind, but that’s why we ask you to extend the time to Dec. 31,” he added.
Parrot reported that areas of the exterior wall still need repair, as well as parts of the wall cladding — which provides a layer of thermal insulation and weather resistance, and improves the aesthetics.
Parrot noted that the home still has no functional kitchen, electrical work, heating and plumbing, or HVAC system — the same as it was last year.
Parrot concluded that the house still suffered from “an extended period of deferred maintenance,” and said that mold growth was still visible in multiple locations. The outside grounds also showed signs of neglect, and Parrot said the property was in violation of village ordinances and was defined as being a nuisance.
Besides the new roof, Parrot saw “no appreciable repairs” done and no cleaning since the last inspection. According to Parrot, the structure remains “dilapidated.” Furthermore, it is “out of repair and consequently dangerous, unsafe, unsanitary and otherwise unfit for human habitation in its current condition.”
“I think the word ‘dilapidated’ is a bit over exaggerated,” Smiley said. “We’re in more of a remodeling process.”
Trustee Jerry Burke later commented that because the report stated there was no functioning electrical, plumbing or HVAC system, that the term “dilapidated” was the appropriate designation for the property.
Branton currently has a quote to Jones in the amount of $57,000 for various repairs on the home. Smiley said that the checklist of items could be done by December, and that Jones is willing to put double that amount ($114,000) into a trust fund held by either himself or Chris Hughes. Branton’s work would not include any flooring throughout the home, work to the bedrooms (except for updates to electrical), plumbing, HVAC, basement appliances or any work done by Alliant Energy.
Public Comment
One resident spoke during public comment of the village board meeting regarding the appearance of Jones’ home. She stated that she lives just to the north of the property and has “been looking at that mess for three-and-a-half years.”
She said that the hot tub and grill on the property needed to be removed immediately. “I can’t imagine what’s growing in there,” she said.
She was glad the weeds and grass were cut, but noted that they are “just going to grow back.” She wants the property to look decent and said the current situation “is getting old.”
“I think you (the board) have given him more than enough time to take care of it,” she said.