On April 5, residents of Poynette will be voting to elect three Village Board Trustee seats. There are five candidates running for those three seats, including all three incumbents — Terri Fiore, Chris Polzer and Judainne “JJ” Stronach. Polzer also represents District 17 on the Columbia County Board of Supervisors, which covers a majority of the village.
The two challengers are Justin Seas and Renae Przybyl.
Each of them talked with the Poynette Press about why they are running for election, what are some current issues facing the village, how they’d like to see the village continue to move forward, and other things. Below are the candidates’ answers, which were edited only for clarity and brevity.
Why are you running for election/re-election?
Terri Fiore: Because of my dedication to the community and the residents. I spent 16 years at the school in special education, seven years as the president of the Legion Auxiliary, and still volunteer at the Legion. I also work part time at Harmony Bar and instituted two $1,200 fundraisers for the library from (the Legion), so being a Village Board Trustee is an extension of what I want to do for, and with, the community. The present Board, with the new administrator (Craig Malin) is very aggressive, which I really like. I worked for two years to get the path (along Hwy CS) done, and finally that came to fruition. I’m pretty much the voice of the little guy in town. I’ve had people come up to me to ask to have their fire hydrant painted. I’ve had a resident say that their trees forgot to get picked up, so I had to call someone to come back and do that. We don’t seem to be tabling (items) as often, we seem to be pushing through initiatives. I want to continue to be of that.
Chris Polzer: One, I enjoy it. We have a really good Board. I enjoy the community. I like the fact (the Board) is non-partisan, and I like working together with people … and put the community first. I want to use some of my experience while it’s appropriate and while I can. It’s taken me a long time, when you’re dealing with budgets and long-term planning, getting to know people and build relationships. I see those really starting to pay off.
Renae Przybyl: I am a lifelong resident of Poynette. I work from home so I am in the village most of the time. I feel it is time I get more involved in what goes on in this community. I am also an easily approachable person for residents to bring questions, concerns or ideas to.
Justin Seas: “The biggest thing is my wife is on the Chamber of Commerce, and I know they, and a lot of other people in town, want more businesses to come here. I’m not sure why, but the village is struggling to bring new businesses in. I know they want to keep the small-town feel, but it also needs to expand a little bit. I want to keep a nice quiet town.”
JJ Stronach: It’s the same reason that I ran for election the first time … because I want the community to have a voice, and it’s mostly the people in the community that want a voice but their schedule doesn’t work to show up at meetings. So they come to me with their concerns, with their comments on what the agenda is, and then I can voice things for them.
What make a good Village Board Trustee?
Polzer: I think the big thing is doing your homework. Really keeping up to date with things and being aware of things. The big thing that I’ve learned, particularly with the County Board, is that I’m representing all of the residents, so when I’m making decisions, I think a good trustee is one who makes decision based off the needs of the entire community, and what’s going to make the biggest impact for the entire community. I think another thing is one who is willing to listen — not only to the people of the community, but to other Board members, and to think things through a little bit. I’m really into consensus building and working together, and we’re not always going to agree, but I learned early on the Board from somebody who had quite a bit of experience — they really reinforced when I was working at being civil with other people, he said ‘stay that course, I enjoy having you on the Board because of that.’ I don’t have all the answers, and so I try to go into things open-minded, and the harshest lesson I ever learned was that you have to get both sides of a story first, then start working through, and that truth is somewhere in the middle.
Przybyl: A trustworthy individual who has the village in their best interest. Someone who researches topics that are on every agenda and is prepared for the meetings.
Seas: Somebody who can be honest with the other Board members and with the people of the community, but also does what they say. If they say that this is the way it should go, then do that. Don’t say what you think you need to say to get on the Board.
Stronach: From me sitting on this Board right now, for the last three years, what makes a great Village Board is the open communication and the conversations. We have great conversations, and there’s times that I am sitting on the fence, leaning heavier toward one side, then after listening to everybody’s comments and/or concerns, or repercussions of the actions, it’s like, ‘yeah, I didn’t think of that.” That’s the one thing great about the Board, is we have that awesome open conversation. You feel freer to voice your opinion.
Fiore: Making sure that you are keeping up with the next thing coming up, and researching, which I have had to do from Day 1 — I didn’t know what a lateral was, I didn’t know what infrastructure was. I was very persistent in making sure before the meetings that I was knowledgeable and had picked up what was coming ahead. When I first started it was, “sure, sure, yes, yes,” but after a while, I was like, “this is not what they really want from me.’ They don’t want whatever the overall say is, so I’ve become a little more aggressive in my research and that’s defining how I vote.
What are the biggest issues facing the village right now?
Przybyl: I think a big issue for tax payers in this village is knowing what is required of all village employees. I think all residents have a right to know what their tax money is being used for.
Seas: The biggest thing is the (West Ridge) subdivision, and trying to get that passed — I know it stalled in a few areas. So get that passed and make sure there’s commercial properties in there that will help bring businesses in. Any new business coming to Poynette, they have to build. There’s nothing here to rent and that’s a huge downside in trying to get anybody to come in here. There’s a lot of people that want to have a small business, but can’t afford to build something.
Stronach: Right now, with the way the economy is, it’s our tax base. We have to make sure that we project further — and that’s the one other good thing about the Board, is we look ahead, and we project, and we look at grants and everything to help cut costs for the community for projects that we’ve got coming up and planned. Some of our budgets have been planned for four years ahead of schedule, and we’re coming up on them, but because we’ve planned, and got the grants, it’s going to cut back on what is going to be charged back to the community by 50% sometimes on some of the projects. It’s seriously just money right now, because every one is hurting.
Fiore: An issue is bringing commerce in, bringing businesses in. I’ve seen businesses come in on Main Street and go out and not make it. I would like to see the community more involved in (businesses) staying in town, but they’ll stay in town if we have something for them to stay here for. And housing. We’ve had two requests from people who bought a house here, worked here or close by, raised their families, and now the families are gone and they want a two-bedroom four-plex (to downsize). And there’s nothing available. There’s enough of those kinds of people that we should be looking at that.
Polzer: I’m not trying to be flippant about it, but, money. By that I mean being a good steward of the taxpayer’s dollar. We’re going to spend money wisely, we’re going to plan ahead, and we’re going to manage our resources wisely. That also ties into that we’re going to make really healthy decisions regarding our infrastructure. I was thrilled that the taxes were flat. That ties into something our administrator (Craig Malin) said recently in providing more services with less — meaning taking of what we have, while continuing to provide quality services.
Are there any potential issues that you see for the village in the coming years?
Seas: (The community) put a lot of money into the Fire Department, the new elementary school, and the remodeling of the middle and high school, so it has the capacity to have more students. In order to do that, you got to have more houses to draw people in. In 2020, we sold our house in town and built a brand new one. There’s not many place to build a house in Poynette.
Stronach: No, because every one of us is focused on ‘what is this going to cost us?’ What can we get for grants? Can we reach out for other income to help subsidize this project so that it doesn’t hit the community as hard as it would initially if we didn’t.
Fiore: The newest is setting up the street projects, there are several of those. I was hoping, at one time, there was a discussion on sidewalk repair and I would like to see that come back around. Because as I walk my dog every day, I see a lot of places where we could get together with property owners and say, ‘we’ll help if we can.’
Polzer: I think the issues are the streets and infrastructure, and trying to stay ahead of that, while keeping costs manageable. One of the important things I’ve learned is to be aware of other people’s circumstances, and if someone is on a fixed income or we’re going through a pandemic, or they have health issues going on, that we’re very aware of the decision that we’re making. Even during the pandemic with the (liquor) licensing for businesses, to be sensitive of that and to make good decisions that are looking out for people. I see that as the issue that’s important for the future and that we continue to do that. We need to look out for people, and I think that’s a good formula to be successful as well.
Przybyl: Evaluation of equipment/vehicles for all village departments. To replace as needed and to make sure the budget is done according to need.
What is you stance on the West Ridge subdivision development?
Stronach: I love the plan we have right now for the open neighborhood concept, with the parks inside of it. Again, it goes back to the developer on what amount of money they’re going to be able to put into the project. I’m hoping between our ideas for what would be great there and (the developer’s) potential monetary (contribution) up front will get us to that point where we can meet somewhere in the middle and everybody has a happy medium.
Fiore: I think it’s a good idea. I think the plan looks good and feasible, and I’m OK with it.
Polzer: I’m going to wait and see at this point. I’m going to reinforce using our money wisely, keeping taxes down. If we have growth in the village or community, a lot of the time people will think it’s more money for the village tax base and other things. There’s benefits to that if more people come in maybe we get another restaurant in. But there’s also a strain on other departments because it affects public safety, water, sewer, even Village Hall with permits — it affects all of that. It’s good for local businesses, but again, there’s other things to consider. I think it’s early enough (in the process) that I’m just going to wait and see how it plays out. I think I’m just concerned about what is the village’s roll in things. I’d love to see another restaurant come in. I do enjoy the ones that are here, but again, just a little more variety.
Przybyl: I am all for development. I would need to know more about what is going on with the West Ridge subdivision plat before commenting further.
Seas: I agree with building the subdivision because there’s a lot of homes going in, but there’s also some 50 and older-type units that could be going in, so they can go there and rent instead of owning a house. But they’re also trying to put in some commercial lots with it, and I’m all for that. It’s just trying to navigate with the land owner.
If elected/re-elected, what would you like to see the village accomplish in the next two years of the term?
Fiore: Constructing of housing, which we’re looking at. My wish seems a little silly, but I would like to see a community chili cook-off because I thought that might be fun. And a parade, we have families with young children, and to involve the children as a start, which brings the families in.
Polzer: From the village’s standpoint, they’ve done well with the Planning Commission for strategic plans and five-year plans. I think we’ve done well staying on track and task with those because again, we’re talking about running into those streets that need to be redone. We need to continue that course. I think an important issue because if you plan that out, you follow that plan, then you’re not caught using that ‘rainy day’ fund, or to have to find the money somewhere either by raising taxes or cutting services. I see that as the future, and also continuing to encourage businesses and being business-friendly, but also being neighbor-friendly of not using our resources wisely.
Stronach: I’m hoping that the (West Ridge) development is actually pushed forward to the point where something is starting to being built on it, and divvied, and people can actually come in and look and see that this area is going to be a small park area, or this is going to being a nice walking trail. Our Parks (Commission) has done great with our trail system as it is to help get the whole town connected, and once we get that totally done, that will be another great thing.
Any other comments?
Polzer: When asked why I’m running for re-election, I think there’s been some really good things happening. I’m proud to be a part of that, and I wouldn’t run again if I wasn’t. Something as simple as the Volunteer Recognition Award, and getting the support from my colleagues on the Board, and the reaction from people in the community — those are the things we need to be taking about. Not that we can’t talk about the difficult things. I’m more along the lines of not complaining about things, but more of what can we do to improve it.
Seas: I did my time in the military and I was a military brat growing up. My hometown (Stockton, Illinois) is just like this, really small. The only businesses in town were the same ones that had been there for 50 years. The same bars, the two gas stations and the pharmacy. Then they did build a hotel, they had room, and then they had a Subway and another restaurant. Then they built another gas station, then a truck stop. Everybody that works there is from town, so it added a lot of jobs. High school kids here have Subway and the Pig (Piggly Wiggly), and that’s just about where the jobs end. Those are OK jobs for the kids, but they need more of them. In my experiences — I’ve moved around a lot, like 17 times — I’ve seen a lot of different ways that communities try to expand and improve. I think I have that to bring to the table.
Fiore: I really feel very community-oriented, and this position allows me to continue to do that.