A hot topic within the Poynette Village Board is how to solve the continuous problems seen at the village’s burn site, with people bringing in unwarranted items and leaving them there.
A few residents have also had problems with ash coming onto their property when the village does burn items.
The issue was again discussed during the Sept. 28 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Options are to find a different spot for the burn site or to permanently close the village site and no longer have the service.
Public Works Director Scott Gorman said a solution to people bringing in certain unauthorized items is to simply put them by the curbs of their residencies and wait for brush collection that takes place during the first full week of every month from April through November.
With the unauthorized items at the burn site, the village then has to spend money for the items to be properly disposed of or hauled away.
“It’s becoming a money pit,” Village President Diana Kaschinske said.
Village Administrator Martin Shanks and staff were looking for direction from the board on a possible solution because he said the village is now caught in a situation of “we don’t know what to do.”
Trustee Jerry Burke was in favor of moving the site into Jamieson Park, on the section of land that the village is close to acquiring because “it’s away from everybody.”
However, Gorman added that the Department of Natural Resources is looking to eliminate as many burn sites around the state as possible, as to lessen the chance of fires or other legal issues. The current burn site is approved by the DNR, and it's unsure if they would approve a new location in Jamieson Park.
Gorman seemed to be in favor of closing the burn site completely and eliminating the village service.
“It would cause one less headache,” he said.
Shanks said staff could prepare a resolution for an upcoming meeting that would address closing the site and/or finding a viable alternative option.
Regular Village Board meeting
During his administrator’s report, Shanks did bring it to the attention of the board that he received a letter informing the village that it had qualified for a grant that would fund 50% of the acquisition of land adjacent to Jamieson Park.
In other news, the board approved to amend the licensed alcohol premises for the Owl’s Nest.
Currently, the Owl’s Nest will have a small section to the west of the building for outdoor seating/alcohol service that is roughly 25% of the indoor area. In addition, the restaurant and bar will have a larger space to the west for permanent alcohol and entertainment use. It will expand the area to 50% of the indoor area.
Also in the amendment, the Owl’s Nest will have a temporary eating/alcohol area to the north of the building, which can be used up to six times per month, during the pandemic, until Dec. 31.
A more sturdy, temporary fencing option will be installed outside the Owl’s Nest.
The Plan Commission approved the amendment at its Sept. 15 meeting.
