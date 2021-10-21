The Poynette Village Board is closing in on its approval of the 2022 operating budget. But before things get finalized, Village Administrator Craig Malin went over four more department budgets during an Oct. 11 meeting.
The library, Park and Recreation, Health and Human Services, and general administration budgets were reviewed by the Board. In those four budgets, expenditures total $988,536 — and increase of 6.3% from 2021.
Final approval for the village’s overall operating budget will come at a later meeting this year.
The library budget has estimated expenditures of $271,823 for 2022 — a 24.14% increase from last year. The majority of the increase is from two items. One is that Library Director Jodi Bailey is adding 12 hours a week, with a $2.95/hour pay increase for an Adult Services Program Coordinator and Library Assistant.
The library budget also has an increase of $40,000 in its contingency fund (bringing the total to $50,000) as it is expected to be used for an upcoming solar energy project and/or grant-match for a bookmobile. As of Oct. 6, the library has $54,430 in undesignated funds.
The biggest budget increase comes from Parks and Recreation, as it shows an increase of 146.85% over its 2021 budget. There is an estimated expenditure of $158,893. The main reason for the increase is for a Recreation/Community Engagement Director, to help institute recreational programs for residents of all ages across Poynette and the surrounding communities.
Malin tweaked the job title slightly, so the position doesn’t seem specialized. He would like the potential applicants to be skilled in many facets, especially with the small staff that the village does employ. The person would help around Village Hall if necessary, but it’s also understood that a lot of hours will be out of the office, at night, and on weekends.
Village President Diana Kaschinske said that she hasn’t talked to anyone in other municipalities who sees their version of this position as a failure. Malin added that Village Clerk Natalie Megow and Deputy Clerk Sue Kilen are doing things out of their core skills and functions, which interrupts normal operations. Kaschinske said the new position would allow all to do their specific jobs fully.
Also, instead of the Park and Rec Commission having to focus on some day-to-day operations for the parks, the new hire would be the one handling those things, allowing the Commission to focus on the larger picture of the parks and community.
Trustee Joanne DeYoung said that it would be a big win for the village, as it would promote winter activities, instead of just focusing on summer. Trustee Terri Fiore is in favor, and would like a focus to be on children’s programs.
In addition to the estimated $51,000 salary of the Recreation/Community Engagement Director, staff also budgeted $23,041 for potential benefits and $13,000 for other expenses related to the position. It was also noted that the revenue from that position could total $7,500 from community programs. The only other revenues projected for Parks ad Rec were about $1,300 through park rentals and $3,500 for park concession sales during various events.
If the Board were to approve the budget, with the newly created position, Malin said that American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds could be used to fund a heavy majority of the first year’s salary.
The Health and Human Services portion of the budget goes unchanged from 2021, as total expenditures remain at $5,000.
The General Administration budget has an estimated $552,820 in expenditures for 2022 — a 13.9% decrease from last year. Malin noted that Town of Dekorra officials are expected to vacate Village Hall for their own municipal building in 2022, so rent will not add to revenue. On the flip side, the 2022 General Administration budget is calling for revenues totaling $1,531,575, which is a 3.6% decrease from 2021.