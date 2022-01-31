With a light agenda at it’s Jan. 24 meeting, the Poynette Village Board swiftly approved all three resolutions on the night. Two of them were approving separate agreements with Columbia County entities.
One such agreement approved was with the Columbia County Humane Society to assist in providing humane care for any dog or cat that is impounded in Poynette. While the Poynette Police Department does pick up some animals, long-term care must be provided by an equipped facility.
The cost for the service is calculated based on a three-year average of intakes from the specific municipality. In 2019, CCHS took in four animals from Poynette, and seven in 2020. In 2021, it was estimated that CCHS took in another four animals. Poynette had an average of five animals per year, which is then multiplied by the $70 that CCHS bills the village for each pick-up — its $80 per pick-up if municipalities require the CCHS to call for approval to take the animal. Poynette does not require the Humane Society to call.
For 2022, the village will be charged $350 for the service. The service is up for renewal at the beginning of each year.
According to the agreement, it “does not include instances when CCHS provides care for dogs/cats seized by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and/or a Columbia County Humane Officer via a large seizure.”
A large seizure of animals is defined as five or more dogs, or 10 or more cats from a single location. The care for animals taken in those instances will be a separate contract between the county sheriff’s department and CCHS on a case-by-case basis.
The other agreement between the village with a county entity that was approved was in regard to being included as a local unit within the Haz-Mat Response Service with the county and city of Portage.
The City of Portage and Columbia County maintain a Haz-Mat response service agreement where both sides combine resources and respond to Haz-Mat situations. Other municipalities in the county can become ”local units” within the agreement, in the event of a Haz-Mat situation arising. The joint response service can be called to handle the event.
There is an annual charge for each municipality choosing to join as a ”local unit.”
Poynette will be charged $468 this year to join the agreement. The annual approval is needed in late January or early February.
Columbia County recently appointed a new Emergency Management Coordinator in Bob Koch, who replaced the retiring Kathy Johnson.
“I could not think of a more stand-up guy than Bob Koch,” said Trustee Chris Polzer, who is also a Columbia County Supervisor. “He will be a huge resource, as well as Dane County. Locally, and with Bob Koch, things will be well managed.”
Koch is a Lodi resident, who also served on the Columbia County Board of Supervisors since 2018 before taking on the new position. As a Supervisor, he represented the area outside the City and Town of Lodi, between the Town of West Point to the west and the Town of Arlington to the East.
The third resolution that was approved by the Board on Jan. 24 was to give the Poynette Home Talent Baseball Club, Inc. a temporary Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage and Wine license to use at its Casino Night, which is scheduled for Saturday, February 19. Beer, wine, and the likes will be sold throughout the duration of the event, which will be held in the upstairs banquet room of Village Hall.
In other news, the village is also currently accepting applications for a Reserve “Class B” liquor license to new applicants. The license will be administered through the period of March 1-June 30. Applications are due to the Village Clerk’s office no later than Monday, Feb. 21. Successful applicants are required to pay $10,000 at issuance of the license — it is a one-time fee under State Statute.