The Poynette Village Board decided not to stray from the base paths in regard to the upcoming project to revamp the main ball diamond at Pauquette Park.
The biggest part of the overall project, being funded by the village, is the replacement of the light poles, lights and all related electrical equipment. Originally, $250,000 was budgeted for the work, but recent bid returns show an increase in costs.
In April, the village received a pair of estimates, both far exceeding the original budget. A bid from A-1 Electric had the cost at $365,400, while Pieper Electric’s bid came in at $394,783. Pieper also sent in an alternate bid with a slightly different boring option. That new estimate was the lowest of all bids at $340,282 — still more than $90,000 over what was budgeted.
The Board unanimously approved accepting Pieper’s lower offer.
The light poles and electrical equipment were installed in 1962, and have not had major improvements since. Also, local organizations are funding other work on the field which includes new dugouts and backstop area.
Village Administrator Craig Malin laid out five different options the Board could take:
— Option 1: Reject the bids and re-bid a removal of the lights (would be significantly under budget, but would completely eliminate lights for the field);
— Option 2: Reject the bids and re-bid at a future date (no guarantee bids would be cheaper);
— Option 3: Reject the bids and re-bid the project that retains the existing lights on new poles, with substantial replacement of wiring and controls;
— Option 4a: Accept the bid for $340,282 and direct staff to discuss options for revenue sharing with concession stand users; or
— Option 4b: Table the resolution until the June 13 meeting, and until staff can approve revenue sharing with concession users.
The revenue sharing in Option 4a/b could be as little as adding 25-50 cents on candy and beverages sold at the various games.
The unanimous decision was on Option 4a. Village engineers also noted that there were no other value-engineering options that would replace the light poles, lights and electrical equipment.
“If we wait, prices will probably go up, and that’s not a wise move,” Trustee Chris Polzer said. “That field is the cornerstone of the community.”
Trustee Steve Mueller wondered if the one most-damaged pole could be fixed, and then the village could “gamble” and have the rest of the work done when more funds were set aside. He was also worried about possible contingencies that could arise.
Malin noted any project of this size will have unforeseen conditions attached, but it was no reason to hold off on the project.
Parks and Rec Commission Chair Davy Tomlinson was not available to be at the meeting due to the Poynette High School baseball team playing in Randolph.
In a memo, Tomlinson noted that waiting will most likely mean even higher costs in the future, including $30,000 to splint the light poles as a short-term fix, and $3,000 per year in maintenance costs to the current lights. He also noted that the best option is to coincide this work with the dugout and backstop project. The new LED lights will be energy-efficient — significantly reducing village costs — and cause less light pollution to neighboring houses.
Polzer added that since the other work is already being done on the field regardless of the Board’s decision, it would be best to continue with the lights project.
“I love to gamble, but not with something like this,” he said.
Trustee Joanne DeYoung said, “Something that was built in 1962 is way passed it’s useful life. On the Thomas Street project, we waited and costs went up.”
A GoFundMe page was set up to help fundraise for the non-village funded portion of the project. The goal is $50,000, and as of midday on Friday, May 27, there has been $22,238 raised through 66 donors. Poynette’s Hometown Bank has agreed to match the total donations up to $35,000. Total cost of that portion is estimated at $95,000-$100,000, with Poynette’s Home Talent baseball team already having $25,000 set aside for the work.