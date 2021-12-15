With the recent population growth in the village of Poynette, it has qualified for a Reserve Class B liquor license, only to be issued when the normal allotment of regular Class B licenses are issued.
At its Dec. 6 meeting, the Village Board reviewed its current application process. The Chief of Police investigates all applications to determine whether each person would be a proper recipient of the license. All information is forwarded to the Village Board.
The current process also looks at each applicant’s finances, the premises of where the application would be issued, and the personal character of the applicant.
Village Administrator Craig Malin wondered if a more detailed approach should now be taken for the new license.
“Given that the number of Reserve Class B liquor licenses are finite and tied to the village’s population, the granting of each new license should be undertaken with considerable care,” Malin wrote in a memo. “Adopting a more intensive process which would provide the Village Board with more information to consider would appear to be in the best interests of the village.”
Malin brought the example of how the City of Fond du Lac handles its reviews for such licenses. It follows near the same protocols that Poynette has currently, but adds 14 factors to consider for each applicant. Those factors that Malin wants added are:
— Character of applicant, agent, managerial personnel and owners;
— Experience of applicant and manager in operating a licensed establishment;
— History of applicant and manager in operation of licensed establishment;
— Design, type, and size of the proposed establishment;
— Proximity to other licensed establishments;
— Proximity to residential buildings or areas;
— Ability of Police Department to ensure public safety at this location;
— Condition of building/premises;
— Compatibility of proposed use with neighborhood;
— Zoning and land use considerations;
— Likely impact on property values;
— Economic development considerations and other considerations.
When more than one application is filed, Fond du Lac then ranks them, so when licenses become available, its City Council can recommend approval in order of priority. Poynette would follow the same path.
Trustee Judianne Stronach didn’t feel the additions were necessary, while trustee Steve Mueller and President Diana Kaschinske favored the more detailed and clear additions.
Initially, Board member Chris Polzer said he was comfortable with how things are, but after hearing the the thoughts of Village Attorney Chris Hughes, he was OK with the additional checks and balances. Adding the criteria was favored, 3-1, with trustees Terri Fiore, Jerry Burke and Joanne DeYoung with excused absences for the meeting.
Malin believes the village will benefit from the added criteria.
“If we have multiple applicants, this is a way to differentiate between them,” he said.
The village will move forward with adding to its ordinance, which will be up for approval at a later meeting.