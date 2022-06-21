At its June 13 meeting, the Poynette Village Board approved the providing of the sale of $1,670,000 in general obligation notes to the village.
The money funds various projects and equipment upgrades in the approved 2022 budget and beyond. Some of the major expenses the notes will go toward this year are the Thomas and Cross streets reconstruction ($280,712), the replacement of the lights and electrical for the main baseball diamond at Pauquette Park ($340,000), and the replacement of a Public Works Department dump/plow truck ($202,000).
Other things funded by the general obligation notes are the Columbia County Sportsmans park land purchase ($165,000), a vactor truck ($190,000), the Hillpoint Court/Traceway Court street project ($180,000), and the continued water meter replacement program ($45,920).
The Hillpoint Court and Traceway Court project, which consists of adding curb and gutter — as well as replacing some sewers — isn’t scheduled until 2024, while the continuing replacement of waters meters will be complete sometime next year.
The notes count against the village’s General Obligation debt capacity limit of 5% the total equalized valuation of the village. Upon issuance, the village’s total general obligation debt outstanding principal will be roughly $4.3 million, which is 40% of its capacity. The remaining general obligation borrowing capacity for the village will be about $6.5 million.
All notes will be issued for 10 years. Principal on the notes will be due March 1 on each year from 2023 to 2032. Interest is then payable every six months beginning March 1, 2023 with a payment of $105,000 of principal plus $68,843 in interest ($173,843 total). The principal and interest from 2023-2032 will equate to the village needing to pay back $2,062,603 from the general obligation notes through its debt service.
Leasing of fire truck approved
The Village Board approved its portion of the intergovernmental agreement that relates to the lease-purchase of a new fire truck for the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department.
The fire department serves the Poynette, Dekorra and Lowville communities. Dekorra is the municipality that took on the lease, but Poynette and Lowville will reimburse Lowville for their shares. The total cost to be financed for the truck is $757,000.