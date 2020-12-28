The Poynette Village Board once again moved into the bidding stage for a potential project that would add sidewalks to a portion of the Hillcrest subdivision, which is located near Poynette Elementary School.
At its Dec. 14 meeting, the board voted 3-2 in favor of continuing the project. Trustees Jerry Burke, Judainne Stronach and Bill Boor were in favor of moving forward, while Terri Fiore and Chris Polzer voted against it. Village President Diana Kaschinske abstained from voting as she lives in the potential project area, and Trustee Steve Mueller had an excused absence from the meeting.
Burke voted to move forward with Phase 1 of the overall project because he saw things as a safety issue with no sidewalks in the neighborhood, adding that the area has already been deemed a hazardous route by the school district.
On the other side, Polzer voted against it because he did not see it as a safety issue, as school-aged children could be bussed to and from school, eliminating the hazardous walk.
“I don’t think we’d be discussing this if it weren’t for the school,” he said. “I don’t want to tear up a mature, established neighborhood. I don’t see it as a safety issue (for kids) if alternative options are available.”
Fiore didn’t want the property owners to have another potential financial burden as everyone has seen some kind of negative effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Village Administrator Martin Shanks wanted to make sure the board was in a majority of moving forward because the village was in the same position last year. He noted that the proper funds have already been set aside in the 2021 budget and staff/consultant time has been dedicated for the project to begin construction in the spring.
“Please stop this project now if there is a majority that does not want to proceed,” Shanks noted.
Village Engineer Kory Anderson added that bids were put out in 2019, but ultimately the board rejected those bids and the project was scrapped.
In the project, sidewalks are to be constructed on the east side of W. Seward Street from North Street to just past Meadow Lane, on the south side of Colby Boulevard from Pearl Street to just beyond W. Seward, and on a portion of Sunset Drive located west of Seward Street. A small portion will also be added on the west side of W. Seward from Colby to North — it would add about $12,500 to the total cost, Anderson estimates.
Boor asked why not fully construct sidewalks on the west side of Seward. Anderson replied that the option chosen on the east side of that street was based on topography, as there are steep driveways on the other side of Seward that would cause additional grading work. Anderson added that Poynette Elementary School was on the east side of Seward as well, so the current plan eliminated an extra crossing.
In total, 25 properties would be special assessed 100% for installation of sidewalks only on their property based on the size of their lot — three of which are owned by the village. Residential assessments range from about $1,850-$5,500. The village would pay $8,552.52 in assessments, with the other 22 property owners paying $67,447.92. The estimated total cost of the project is $202,800 — 37% coming from property owners paying for sidewalks.
On all 25 properties, a 4-foot sidewalk will be installed that is 7 feet from the curb and the existing driveways will be saved. Nine trees will need to be removed from affected areas, and will be replaced after construction. A retaining wall will be constructed for the 314 Colby Boulevard property in order for the owners to keep their current fence that faces Seward Street.
At its Jan. 11 meeting, the board will see an introduction to a preliminary resolution on the special assessments to property owners, with potential action, as well as consideration of action on a permanent easement needed near the fire station.
The bids for the projects will be open on Jan. 28 — after advertisements on Jan. 7 and Jan. 14 — and potentially accepted on Feb. 8 after a public hearing on that date. The final decision on special assessments will also be made on Feb. 8.
Anderson is hoping, if everything is approved, for construction to begin in April, with completion in August.
