The Poynette Village Board unanimously approved changes to certain license fees within the village for the 2021-22 renewal period.
The reduced fees are to help alleviate some of the struggles local businesses have gone through during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because the village dropped liquor licenses and other fees during the 2020-21 cycle, it chose to do the same for the 2021-22 cycle. For next year only, amusement licenses, operator (bartender) licenses, and Class “A” and Class “B” beverage licenses will carry no charge. “Class A” and “Class B” beverage licenses will be $50 for the 21-22 cycle and retail cigarette licenses will be $5. Those two are at the lowest possible charge.
Those fees will only be granted to those applications that are submitted for consideration by the Board at its June 14 and June 28 meetings only. Following the June 28 meeting, licensing fees will revert to the standard fees charged by the village — Class A Fermented Malt ($300), Class B Fermented Malt ($100), Class A Intoxicating Liquor ($500), Class B Intoxicating Liquor ($500), Wince Class C ($100), Operator’s license ($45) and Cigarettes ($100).
Also after the 2021-22 cycle, the amusement license fees go to a steady $25. It’s a drop from the $50 that was charged in the past.
Stronach comes back, appointed to Board
The first item of business was for the approval of the appointment of Judainne Stronach to the Board. Stronach had been off the Village Board for about a month after not seeking re-election in April. She takes the position that was held by Bill Boor, who resigned due to moving out of the village. His last meeting was April 26. Stronach will hold the seat until its position comes to election, which is April 2022.
The Board did have two other options in addition to an appointment — the position could have a special election with it advertised to the village, or it could remain vacant for the duration of the remaining term (April 2022).
With recent vacancies, the Board did advertise the opening to the public, however, because the vacancy was so close to an election, Village President Diana Kaschinske was in favor of simply appointing Stronach. The Board was in favor of the appointment by a 4-3 decision from the April 26 meeting.
In other news, the Board also approved the contracts with General Engineering Company as part of its 2022 projects to upgrade the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the South Street Lift Station.
According to Village Engineer Kory Anderson, three different contracts had to be created in order to fulfill the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Clean Water Fun Program requirements. Those contracts are — Clean Water Grant and Loan Application Submittal; Clean Water Fund Grant and Loan Administration; and Engineering and Construction Services.
Each contract has a complete description of the service that will be performed. All contracts were reviewed and subsequently approved by the Village Attorney, Chris Hughes.