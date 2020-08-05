The Village of Poynette has agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding with Columbia County in reference to construction at the intersection of North and Main streets.
The village board unanimously agreed to its side of the MOU at its meeting on July 27. The Columbia County Highway Commission first granted the village approval for the improvements to be made and have now authorized the work at the intersection.
The project will include an all-way stop — currently the only traffic that stops at the intersection are those traveling eastbound on North Street — crosswalk markings, curb cuts and ramps, and other necessary signage.
Since the route falls along County Highway CS, operated by the county, any changes or improvements require the approval of the Columbia County Highway Commission.
Under the MOU, the Columbia County Highway Department is responsible for the center 29 feet width of Highway CS, while the village will be responsible for all costs associated with municipal utilities within the entire road right-of-way width. In addition, the village is also responsible for all costs (crosswalk, line painting, signage, curb and gutter, ramps and maintenance) that occur now and in the future.
The Columbia County Highway and Transportation Department also has the authority to review, comment and approve all plans and specifications regarding all parts of the project.
The village will be responsible for obtaining all necessary permits and the county will cooperate with the village in obtaining any of those permits, including being a co-applicant on any needed permits.
The necessary work on the intersection will now be scheduled.
Annexation of property complete
The village board unanimously approved the ordinance which annexes Lot 1 (three-fourths of an acre) of the village’s Certified Survey Map No. 1126.
R&S Schultz Properties LLC, owners of the former True Value Hardware Store, have submitted a formal petition for annexation into the Village of Poynette — the property had been in the town of Dekorra.
The petition is being prompted by the potential sale of the property to Superior One Solutions. Representatives from Superior One Solutions attended a previous village board meeting for a pre-application consultation and presented plans for a light metal fabrication business. The company does custom project management, design, machining and fabrication of metal, prototype and short-run production projects and ideas.
“The town and county’s zoning oridances presented some challenges,” Village Administrator Martin Shanks wrote in a memo to the board. “Super One Solutions identified that the village’s zoning ordinance will provide them with the flexibility they need to complete their development.”
The annexation process has four main steps. The first is that the petitioners submit the petition to the village, Town of Dekorra, and the State Department of Administration (DOA). Then the plan commission reviews the annexation petition and makes a recommendation to the village board, along with recommending temporary zoning on the property.
In this case, the zone B-2 Highway Commercial was chosen for rezoning purposes, as it was to stay consistent with the village’s Planned Use Map in its Comprehensive Plan.
Next, the DOA reviews the petition and issues an advisory opinion to the Village regarding the annexation. The village board is required to consider the DOA’s advice before taking final action. In this instance, the DOA has determined that the petition is reasonable.
Finally, the village board receives the plan commission’s recommendation and the DOA’s advisory opinion and takes final action. In the situation, Shanks noted that the new business meets the definition of the village’s “Light Industrial” land use, which falls under the B-2 Highway Commercial zoning.
Now, the next steps, according to Shanks, are for the plan commission to review and make recommendations on permanent zoning for the property to the village board at their August meeting. The commission will also review and take potential action on the conditional use permit and site plan application for Superior One Solutions, which would be the final development approvals needed.
