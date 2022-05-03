In regards to creating an ordinance for golf carts, and like vehicles, to be used in Poynette, the Village Board is going to be taking things slow.
Village Administrator Craig Malin and the board trustees discussed the topic during its April 25 meeting. The village recently approved the use of ATVs and UTVs along village roadways, and was looking to expand usage to golf carts. The Board will not rush into creating such ordinance.
“We’re going to go slow on these vehicles,” Malin said referring to golf carts. “We’re not moving forward (with an ordinance) at this time. It’s not a definite ‘no.’ It’s just a ‘not at this time.’”
Malin said the general tone of the Board was to make sure that the ATV/UTV ordinance gets well introduced, then it can think about possibly making golf carts legal on village roads, too.
Most of the discussion revolved around the differences in golf carts when compared to ATVs and UTVs. The most notable difference seen was that golf carts lag when it comes to acceleration, and they are lacking in safety features.
“Crossing the highways could be a challenge,” Malin said in reference to a golf cart’s slow acceleration.
Also, Malin noted that golf carts are designed to be used on golf courses and not for county highways.
“Golf carts aren’t adept to be on the roads,” Malin said. “There’s golf cart communities in Florida designed specifically around the use of golf carts, but Poynette doesn’t have that.”
Malin used the City of Princeton’s ordinance as an example, which requires all such vehicles to be inspected and require registration for use on the roadways.
If Poynette were to eventually move forward with their ordinance, Malin noted that registration requirements should not be made for golf carts. Also, he said the village should not have the Poynette Police Department inspect vehicles either. If registration and inspections were required, it could bring about liabilities against the village in certain situations.
The Board and administration will continue its research on whether or not to make an ordinance for golf carts and other like vehicles.
West Ridge subdivision
An offer was made by Farhat Holdings, LLC out of Madison on the West Ridge Subdivision for $1.7 million. The village has the right of first refusal, but will not be exercising that option.
The village has been working under a Letter of Intent with Randy Alexander on a possible development of the property, and Malin said that things won’t change with the new ownership.
“The work with Mr. Alexander will still run its course,” Malin said. “We wish the new owners the best.”
Alexander was present at the April 25 Committee of the Whole meeting to address the Board on what his plans are for the property. Any future development still needs final approval by the Plan Commission and Village Board.
“Another deal has come forward, and without a contract for the property, they can’t gauge my interest. But I think I have something that you’ll like.,” Alexander said.
Alexander has experience developing areas with zero tax bases — like the Poynette plat. He said that a a lot of his work has involved those properties.
“You have to pull in a market that doesn’t already come to Poynette now,” Alexander said of a future development. “The community is not going to grow without innovation or hard work. You’re not just building houses, but creating a community.”
“Everything I’ve ever done is a community project,” Alexander added. “I never worked on a job unless the community wanted it.”
Malin has experience working with Alexander while he was a City Administrator in Davenport, Iowa.
Commission/Committee members pay increase?
The topic of increasing compensation for committee and commission members was also discussed during the COW meeting. The Board was in general agreement to revisit this topic when the budget is discussed later in the year.
Village Clerk Natalie Megow reached out to other state municipalities, which responded as to whether or not they either compensate committee/commission members per meeting or annually, and how much.
Malin also noted that the Board was in favor of an annual appreciation event, thanking and celebrating all those who have given their time to serve on the various committees and commission throughout the given year.
Slide at Old Settlers Park fixed
It was found that the slide in Old Settlers Park was very wobbly during a recent Parks and Recreation Commission tour of the parks.
According to Malin, the Public Works crew reported that the issue was due to missing bolts, which have since been replaced. Also, because of the slide’s design, lateral bracing will also need to be added, which Public Works will complete.