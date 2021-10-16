Within the 2022 budget for the village of Poynette, $60,000 is earmarked for a new piece of equipment that will help the Public Works Department clear snow from sidewalk and the newly created, or improved, paths.
The only problem, though, is that the village needs something for snow removal this winter. The main option for the village is to buy a piece of used equipment for the sole purpose of using it this winter. Three options were presented to the Village Board by District Administrator Craig Malin during an Oct. 11 meeting.
The money for the piece of equipment could come from the near $250,000 that the village received in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds recently. The new vehicle would enhance the village park system, and the village itself, as the paths would be usable for various activities — getting people outdoors during the pandemic.
A used piece of equipment will have to suffice for a year because if the village were to purchase something new, it wouldn’t arrive in time.
“Anything new is at least until spring,” Public Works Director Scott Gorman said of a potential delivery date.
The three options presented at the meeting were a Bobcat Toolcat, a Kubota RTV and a John Deere UTV-type vehicle. The Toolcat is atop the price spectrum — $50,000-$60,000 — with a used John Deere that Malin presented costing about $18,000.
Gorman favors the Toolcat. He is also not a fan of buying a used piece of equipment because the village wouldn’t know the full history of the vehicle.
During a recent trip to Davenport, Iowa to arrange the selling of his home, Malin made a few pit stops on the way back to Poynette. He stopped at a few ATV/UTV dealers and looked for the specific piece of equipment. He found a John Deere with only about 600 hours of use — which was determined to not be very much — for about $18,000. Malin said one reason he physically stopped at places is because if you find something online one day, when you call for availability, the equipment is already sold.
The board agreed to authorize spending up to $25,000 to find a used vehicle for this winter, using ARPA funds.
The vehicle could then be sold at auction once the village gets its permanent vehicle for 2022.
Ward boundaries in village set after census
The board approved a resolution setting the village’s ward boundaries after the most recent U.S. Census. There were no changes from the 2010 boundaries based on population — even as Poynette grew by 62 residents compared to the last Census.
According to Columbia County Clerk Susan Moll, all ward boundaries must be completed and approved by municipalities by Oct. 15.
Because the village is between 1,000-9,999 residents (2,590), it must have anywhere from three to nine wards — Poynette has four. Also, each ward must contain anywhere from 300-1,000 residents.
The Village of Poynette encompasses two County Supervisory Districts. Ward 1, which covers most of the west side of the village, falls within Supervisory District 16, represented by Denise Brusveen. Wards 2-4 fall within District 17, represented by current Village Board Trustee Chris Polzer.
Other news
— The board approved a Combination Class A Fermented Malt Beverages and Intoxicating Liquor license for Willis E. Schmidt at the Main Street Mobil Mart, LLC (51 Mobil). The business is taking over the Cenex station and the license will expire on June 30, 2022.
— The board also approved the final payment application for the North/South Trail improvements that addressed coat-sealing the various walking paths. The payment was $500 to JB Johnson Brothers LLC.
— Nominations are now being accepted for the village’s Volunteer of the Year Award, which had its inaugural winners announced last year — Melvin and Ruth Ann Waugh. It was noted that with the Waughs winning, it made people more aware of the food pantry.
The concept of the award was the idea of Chris Polzer.
“Most people aren’t looking for the recognition, but they deserve it,” Polzer said. “There’s a lot of positives going on, and I think we need to emphasis it.”
— Police Lieutenant Adam Rogge, sitting in on the meeting for Chief Eric Fisher, said that the Prevention and Response Columbia County (PARCC) is looking for businesses in the community who are willing to go through Narcan training with its employees. The business will then receive Narcan kits to administer, whenever necessary, for potential opioid overdoses.
Through the PARCC program, the Poynette Police Department are able to get free doses of Narcan from the county.