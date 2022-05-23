The Poynette Police Department has recently received a pair of grants with a combined worth of $7,500.
One grant is for $500 as a result of the department simply reporting its final totals during the Drug Take Back Day on April 30. Police Chief Adam Rogge reported that 31 pounds of substances were given to the department by residents.
Rogge also noted that recent bills signed by Gov. Tony Evers to help promote public safety will result in the Poynette Police Department receiving a $7,000 grant. Rogge announced to the Board that he plans to implement a drone program within the department and purchase a drone with the grant funds. He said the use of a drone will be extremely useful for the agency, especially as the village considers expanding the Rowan Creek area. It will help locate lost — or fleeing — individuals within the heavily wooded areas of the village.
"It will be a great tool to use," said Rogge, who already received a quote for the proposed equipment estimated to cost $6,800.
Trustee Chris Polzer, who has 25 years of experience in the criminal justice system, and has sat on the Judiciary Committee for the Columbia County Board of Supervisors, noted that the Columbia County Sheriff's Office also has a couple of drones for its program, and that they "were very efficient" in aiding the department.
Village has $151,000 grant available from DNR
If the village of Poynette can successfully negotiate the acquisition of the Columbia County Sportsman's Club property adjacent to Jamieson Park, there is a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources that would contribute 50% of the total costs.
The village has been in talks to acquire the property for some time, in hopes of using the land to further expand Jamieson Park. The DNR grant is for $151,000, as the estimated cost to acquire the property is $301,000.
The Village Board gave its approval for acceptance of the grant at its May 9 meeting. The grant is from the DNR's Land and Water Conservation Fund. If acquired by the village, the land would add nearly 76 acres to parks system in Poynette. The village would like to expand its trail systems across the entire municipality, but specifically around Jamieson Park — it has been noted by the Park and Recreation Commission as a priority, if able, as it is in the process of creating its next five-year parks and open space plan.
The village has until Sept. 30, 2024 to successfully negotiate a deal of the Sportsman's Club property or the particular grant will be voided.
Event permit and temporary liquor license given for Pork in the Park
The Pork in the Park event was given all of its approvals by the Board during the May 9 meeting. The Board granted the special event permit and the temporary Class B Fermented Malt Beverage and Wine license to the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department. The event acts as the main fundraiser for the volunteer department.
The event will be held in Pauquette Park on Aug. 20. All permit fees — $10 for Temporary Class “B” License and $50 for Special Event Application — have been waived.
Also, the Pauquette Parks hours, and the allowable time for amplified sound, will be extended to 11 p.m. that day.