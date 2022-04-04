Two big projects are upcoming for the village of Poynette — one regarding improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Plant on West Mill Street, and the other involving the South Street lift station.
Village Engineer Kory Anderson discussed both items with the Poynette Village Board at the Committee of the Whole meeting on March 28. Both items will come back before the Board for final approval at an April 11 meeting.
A lift station uses pumps that move water from a lower elevation to a higher elevation. One of the pumps at the South Street station has stopped working, but the station is equipped with two pumps, usually having the same amount of run time on each. The other pump is nearing the end of its useful life as well. It will cost about $10,000 to get the one pump back to working order.
However, the overall larger project scheduled for the station recently came back from bid, with Anderson recommending the village accept the offer from Allen Steele Co. out of Lake Delton for $392,160.
Public Works Director Scott Gorman said the current system is about 50 years old. Anderson noted that it’s simply time for replacements, and that it could take a year for all parts and equipment to be delivered.
Anderson added that shortages on labor and parts have increased costs lately. He advised that the village not wait too much longer to do the necessary work with this project. Unlike the potential upcoming Thomas Street project, the one at the lift station does not have the ability to be postponed.
“I don’t forecast the prices getting any better,” Anderson said. “I hate to say it like this, but we need to take this (bid) and run. … This is one of those things that shouldn’t be put off.”
Village President Diana Kaschinske was worried about potential change orders that could drive up the price more, but Anderson reassured that a legitimate reason is needed for changes and that $30,000 has been built in for any necessary changes. He also said that there could be cost savings dependent on which kind of pumps are used, which is to be decided by the Public Works Department.
“Cross our fingers that we can do this in fall or winter, but most likely this (project) will happen in 2023,” Anderson said.
If both pumps were to fail at the station, it would cause major backups of sewage into the area, which leads to paying for temporary pumps or a service to pump things out. It could also lead to fines from the DNR.
Another project that coincides with the lift station is to provide upgrades to the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP). This project came back with a bid of $675,000 from MZ Construction Inc. of Livingston, a small municipality 15 miles north of Platteville.
While the village only budgeted $600,000 for the project, Anderson said the prices could have still been higher. MZ Construction’s bid was the lowest of two for the Wastewater Treatment Plant project.
The current WWTP was built along West Mill Street in the mid-1990s and has had no major upgrades since. Anderson noted that a lot of things associated with the WWTP have a 20-year lifespan, but the operators have been working hard to keep it at the current condition, allowing things to last a little longer than the normal.
The phosphorous levels are the biggest concern, according to Anderson. While the village is well within the allowable limits, Anderson noted that acceptable chemicals are currently being used in order for the village to continue meeting those standards.
All the work is for safety improvements, which typically happens every 25 years. Anderson said that other regional municipalities have recently been looking at multi-million dollar projects for its plants.
The Board was in general agreement of the projects, which means approval of the bids could be coming at the April 11 meeting.
Jerry Burke was in favor of moving forward with both, because he said the worst disaster response is for brown water.
“We don’t want the stuff to hit the fan,” he said.
Joanne DeYoung agreed by saying that she didn’t want to be part of a Board that said “no” for this project, and then be left paying the clean-up bill later.