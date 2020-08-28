The Poynette Village Board followed suit of the Plan Commission and approved revising the standards and zoning districts for tourist rooming houses and repealed a section of code regarding performance standards for detached accessory structures for residential use.
The approvals were made during its Aug. 24 meeting.
Tourist rooming houses, like Airbnb’s, are now zoned in AT-Agricultural Transition, R-1-T Single-Family Traditional and R-2 Duplex districts. They are no longer allowed in P-Parks zones. Also, bed and breakfasts are no longer allowed as conditional use in the R-1-M Single Family Modern zone.
In addition, residents can now build as many accessory structures or garages as they want, provided they don’t exceed the lot’s maximum total building coverage — 30 percent in R-1-M zones and 40 percent in R-1-T zone. The structures also may not exceed the maximum accessory structure floor area (1,000 square feet).
According to Village Administrator Martin Shanks, the plan commission felt these two requirements were sufficient stop gaps to prevent ‘farmettes’ from popping up everywhere, while still giving residents the flexibility to have a couple different accessory structures or buildings, if they so desire.
The board also gave the final approval of a B-2 Highway Commercial zoning district for Super One Solutions, the company taking over the old True Value hardware store building.
Committee of the Whole meeting
The board again decided not to make an annual payment to the Columbia County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) as part of its 2021 budget during its Committee of the Whole meeting on Aug. 24.
The financial request was asked that $1.50 be provided per capita based on estimated populations from 2017. Poynette’s estimated population was 2,526, which would’ve bought its total contributions to $3,789.
The same request for funding came during the last two years, but the village did not provide any funding in either of those budget cycles. The board had briefly included $2,000 toward the CCEDC in the 2020 draft budget, but it was removed prior to approval.
The board again discussed possible industrial expansions within the village. It was in agreement that trying to expand on the property owned by Lakeside Foods is the best option.
The company owns a vacant 31-acre lot to the south of Kent Road and is zoned for industrial use. The zoning ordinance would also allow for commercial uses in that district as well.
According to a memo from Shanks, that property has several environmental items to take into account. He said a stream, mapped wetlands and potential unmapped wetlands make up a “significant chunk” of the west and southwest side of the property.
“This is a vital stormwater drainage way and system for the village,” Shanks said.
Shanks also said that the village has established a wellhead protection zone near the village’s water well, located on Lakeside Food’s main facility property, along with a recharge zone.
“This doesn’t prohibit development on the property, but limits some uses that may cause groundwater contamination,” he said.
Lakeside Foods remains in negotiations to sell the property and the potential buyer has indicated that they intend to prepare the site for future development, including the removal of the former discharge ponds.
“This is all subject to change, assuming these plans and parties continue to move forward,” Shanks said.
A second option for the village is property west of Poynette Elementary School, which is owned by the district.
Shanks reached out to District Administrator Matt Shappell, who said that the district plans to keep the property in its possession for the foreseeable future. The district has the option to expand its facilities.
Village President Diana Kaschinske would like the item to go in front of the entire school board for a formal decision.
