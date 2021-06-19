One of the few items on the Poynette Village Board agenda during its June 14 meeting was to approve the first payment for the sidewalk installation in and around the Colby subdivision.
The project also helped connect existing sidewalks in other areas of the subdivision.
The final cost of the project came in under budget. The initial cost was estimated to be $137,275, but the final cost turned out to be $120,524.50 — a difference of nearly $17,000.
The village and JB Johnson Brothers, LLC are also in agreement for the village to retain an additional $500 until the grass grows in around the portion of pathway in front of the fire department. When that part is completed, the village will pay Johnson Brothers the $500.
The next project for the village is for work to be done to connect the North/South Trail along a portion of County Highway CS/Q as it intersects with Main Street on the south side of the village.
Construction for that project is scheduled to begin during the week of June 21, and is to last about six or seven weeks. That sets a substantial completion date of Aug. 1, with full completion expected by Aug. 15, pending any potential setbacks.
Liquor licenses approved
The board also approved liquor licenses for various businesses on June 14 at the discounted rate that was approved at previous a meeting. The discounts are to help businesses still trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Class “A” and “B” licenses were no cost and “Class A and B” licenses were $50, therefore Combination Class B licenses cost businesses $50 to renew for the 2021-22 cycle, while Combination Class A licenses were at no charge to businesses. The board also approved discounted rates for other licenses for the 21-22 cycle, including operator licenses (no cost) and cigarette licenses ($5).
Any licenses needing approval at the June 28 meeting will also be at the discounted rate. Any licenses seeking approval after that date will be charged the pre-COVID rates.
Combination Class B Fermented Malt Beverage & Intoxicating Liquor licenses were approved for Frontier Bar, Harmony Bar, American Legion Post 271, Head Inn, Shepherds Meadow Golf Course and Owl’s Nest. Combination Class A Fermented Malt Beverage & Intoxicating Liquor licenses were approved for United Cooperative, Piggly Wiggly, Poynette BP, Family Dollar and The Green Stem Floral and Gifts.
In other news, the board decided to table the item regarding an amendment to the village’s municipal code relating to land division and subdivision regulation, including impact fees. The board was initially in favor of dropping the library impact fee due to no projects scheduled for the building in the near future.
Upon further research, and with Poynette Library Director Jodi Bailey speaking against waiving the impact fee, the board will bring back the item at a future meeting.
The board seemed in general favor of keeping the library impact fees because a capital plan is in place. The item was also tabled because there were other changes within the ordinance, and those areas were not clearly identifiable when presented to the board on June 14. The item will return for approval or denial, with precise clarification, at a later meeting.