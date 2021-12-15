The Poynette Village Board approved two resolutions at its Dec. 6 meeting, setting increases to both the sewer and stormwater utility rates.
The approval also adjusts the fee schedule for both utilities.
The sewer utility will see an increase of 4% in each of the next five years. From 2027 to 2029, a 3% increase will be seen in each of those three years, with rates remaining flat in 2030 and 2031. For 2022, the increase results in an extra $4.26 residents will pay toward the utility next year. That equates to an added $1.42 per quarterly bill for the typical home owner.
The stormwater utility will increase 11.47% in each of the next 10 years. The change also begins in 2022, with the increase resulting in an added $1.72 toward the utility this year. That equates to an added $0.57 per quarterly bill for the typical home owner.
“Keeping the village’s water clean and consistent with regulations through planned, small increases is significantly better — to most individuals — than waiting several years and having to adopt a large rate increase,” Village Administrator Craig Malin said.
By comparison, the water utility will remain flat for 2022, but see a 4% increase in 2023. It will then remain flat for 2024, with another 3% increase in 2025 and 2026, and then be flat in 2027. After a 3% increase in 2028, the rate will remain flat from 2029-2031.
In other news, Malin provided a brief update on the property at 374 South Street. The property is under a Raze or Repair order by the village, with a completion date for all work to be done that was extended to the end of March.
Dennis Jones, owner of the property has been working with Dan Branton of Branton Builders for the necessary repairs.
According to Malin, Branton said the house now has power, and that work is being done with Arlington Hardware to get the heat working so Branton can finish the drywall. The outside brick and chimney work has also been completed.
A total of $53,643.76 has been paid to Branton for the work done thus far. The money is from Jones’ previously established account that is being held by his attorney, Bill Smiley.
The village has been paid the outstanding utility and legal fees on the property through August 2021. Malin is still awaiting the $858 in fees from September and October.
2022-23 election officials
The Village Board also approved the election officials for the village in the 2022-23 cycle. The unaffiliated officials are — Karla Gilles, Thomas Gilles, Ira Kastenberg, John Schroeder, Susan Schroeder, Terry Sopotnik, Dave Tessmer, Henry Deboer, Donald Kilen, Merry Seng, Jean Weisensel, Kim Bannigan, Sallie Spees, Andrew Borchardt, Mary Jo Borchardt, Jeanne Mutchler, Diane Tessmer, Joanne DeYoung, Robyn Deboer, Patricia Niglis, Kurt Voiss and Michelle Taschek.