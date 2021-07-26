The Poynette Village Board began discussing the 2022 budget during its July 12 meeting. The first items talked about early in the overall budget process were the things pushed back from 2021.
Prior to leaving Poynette, former Village Administrator Martin Shanks met with staff to update the 10-year Capital Improvement Plan. The Village Board removed four big items from the 2021 budget and pushed them back to 2022 — a leaf collector for the Public Works Department, a parks utility vehicle (plus attachments to clear trails of snow), solar-powered speed signs for the police department and the Highway 51 corridor plan. Here’s a look at what the Board would like to bring back into the 2022 budget, for the time being:
Leaf collector — Beginning in 2019, the village was required to use bio-degradable bags for leafs and yard waste pickups. Recently, Waste Management no longer accepts bagged leaves, and neither will Columbia County Solid Waste. Public Works has been picking up the bags and individually dumping each one for disposal. The leaf collector is necessary for Public Works to speed up the leaf collecting process and will cost about $55,000. Staff was in favor of including it into the 2022 budget for the time being.
Utility vehicle — There has been a lot of discussion whether the village will plow its trials or not. Currently it does not, but has planned for a vehicle to do so in the future. Delaying the purchase again would not impact any existing services by the village. The Board was in favor of keeping the $60,000 purchase on the budget for now.
Solar-powered speed signs — Poynette Police Chief Eric Fisher planned to install four signs along village roads, most notably South Street (County Highway CS). Fisher also noted that just two could be put into the 2022 budget and the other two could be pushed to 2023. The Board was in favor of keeping four in the budget for $20,000, but if things need to be cut in the near future, they could scale down to two signs.
Highway 51 Corridor Plan — The item is currently identified in the Comprehensive Plan for the village to plan the future of its major thoroughfare. It would cost $17,000 just for the planning process. The Board agreed to keep it in the budget for now, but if the budget begins to look tight, it could be the first thing cut. Staff does think that the planning stages should begin before the Comprehensive Plan is updated again in 2026.
Police Department’s 2022 budget
Chief Fisher included a few big items within the capital planning for the police department — a new squad car, three car radio systems, body worn cameras and the solar-powered lights.
Following is a breakdown of each item:
Squad car — A new squad car in 2022 will replace the 2019 model and will be the last car with the department’s old design, Fisher wrote in a memo. Also, none of the current equipment will fit the 2022 squad. The department does plan to sell the 2019 car to Rothschild, just like it did this year, seeing more value that way rather than trading it in. Fisher said the department can’t guarantee the car will sell, so the department has budgeted the full amount for a new squad — $55,000, which includes all the outfitting — for 2022. Fisher anticipates getting between $22,000-$25,000 from Rothschild for the squad, leaving Poynette to pay about $29,000 for its new car. The roughly $26,000 can then be used for various projects within the department, including the radio system, body cameras or speed signs.
Car radio systems — Fisher estimates the current car radio systems to be around 20-25 years old. While the department hasn’t experienced major issues yet, Fisher would like to be proactive and replace the systems for public safety reasons. If the radios were to become faulty, then the officers have no way of communicating with others during calls. Fisher called the system “the most importance piece of equipment for an officer.”
Fisher said that the radios were a priority for him, and the budgeted amount is $15,000.
Body worn cameras — Fisher’s main reason for adding this item to the 2022 budget is to protect the village as a whole from any liability in the future.
“My intention was to implement the new squad car video system (WatchGuard), which we did last year, and then in 2022, implement the WatchGuard body worn camera system,” Fisher said.
The amount budgeted is $15,000.
Solar-powered radar feedback speed signs — The devices are used to slow down potential speeders in targeted areas, Fisher said. South Street is a big issue, where Fisher says cars heading west on the road “fly” after the Highway Q fork. Fisher said more communities are taking advantage of the equipment, and would like to have something similar to what Lodi has throughout its city.
Fisher said he’d like signs at high-trafficked areas like South Street, along with Main St., Highway 51 and Seward Street. Signs on Highway 51 would need final state approval, while signs on Main Street would need approval from Columbia County. Fisher initially plans for four signs, and would like to add more as funds allow in the future.
The Board also agreed to keep the item of replacing the 2002 dump/plow truck for Public Works in the 2022 budget.