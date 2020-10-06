The Poynette Village Board approved an amendment to the village ordinance regarding traffic sign locations and marked crosswalks during its Sept. 28 meeting. It’s all in an effort to make one of the surrounding intersections of the elementary school safer for pedestrian traffic going to and from PES.
In the approved ordinance, it identifies the stop sign locations on W. North Street at its intersection with Seward Street/Water Tower Road. The intersection will be a four-way stop. The ordinance will also allow the addition of a crosswalk on the east side of the intersection, helping all pedestrians cross North Street safely. The village already agreed to add a crossing guard position to control that intersection before and after school hours.
Also in the village’s plans are to install two new school zone signs in the area — one to the west of PES and one to the east. Another sign indicating a 15 mph speed limit with flashing beacons will be placed in the area. Signs will be purchased with available funds and installed by village staff. Additional traditional school zone signs will also be purchased and installed for traffic traveling west on North Street.
Three crosswalk signs will also be erected in advance of all directions of the crosswalk. These will also be purchased with available funds and installed by staff.
The crosswalk that will be painted on the east side of Seward Street/Water Tower Road at its intersection with North Street stays consistent with Phase 1 of the village’s sidewalks project for 2021 for the neighboring Hillcrest subdivision.
Figuring out how to solve traffic flow and walking routes around the elementary school has been a challenge for officials.
“It’s been a much bigger problem (at the elementary school) than with the other schools. People drive recklessly (on North Street),” Police Chief Eric Fisher said.
During the Committee of the Whole meeting, which proceeded the village board meeting, Village President Diana Kaschinske proposed additional crosswalks at another nearby intersection. She wondered if the village needed to make the intersection of Colby Boulevard and Seward Street a four-way stop as well, with the appropriate crosswalks.
Currently, the Hillcrest subdivision project calls for sidewalks on just the south side of Colby Boulevard from west of Seward Street — stretching through the Colby/Seward intersection — all the way to Main Street. Additionally, sidewalks would go on the east side of Seward Street from North Street to just beyond Meadow Lane.
In Phase 1, more sidewalks would have to be created on the other sides of both streets to accommodate Kaschinske’s idea.
Public Works Director Scott Gorman said he was concerned with doing more than what was already planned in the first phase of the project — and with the four-way stop proposed by Kaschinske — because he didn’t want to get to a point where every intersection is being controlled.
“All of this would have needed to be done before the school was built. We didn’t do that,” Trustee Jerry Burke said. “We can’t solve all the problems at once, but we can solve some now.”
Burke was in favor of keeping the plan as is at the intersection of Colby and Seward with just the one sidewalk, feeling it is sufficient enough for the time being. Other board members agreed.
The approved amendment also adds newly renovated intersections to the ordinance. It adds language for the stop signs at the North/Main streets intersection, as well as the stop sign for traffic traveling on the extension of Park Street. It also updates all the locations of crosswalks throughout the village, as the section had not been updated recently.
Village Administrator Martin Shanks said that the village’s overall ordinance on traffic signs and crosswalks will need “a major overhaul in its organization” in the near future.
“There are ways to more efficiently address some of these items, such as through the adoption of an official traffic map, rather than listing out every signage location or crosswalk location,” Shanks wrote in a memo to the board.
He said it’s a project for the village to take on within the coming years as time allows.
Special assessments for Hillcrest subdivision sidewalk project
Also during the Committee of the Whole meeting Sept. 28, the Board agreed to move forward with the special assessments in Phase 1 of the Hillcrest sidewalk project, scheduled to begin next year. The village has looked at beginning this project before, but now it will cost a little more money next year because the project was put off.
“It seems like it needs to be done, so let’s move forward,” Trustee Bill Boor said.
The overall project will help channel kids to and from from the elementary school, as well as improve the property values of those homes affected.
“I think we need to assess (the property owners) 100% (of the costs) because that’s the way we always did it … consistency in government,” Burke said, even though he’s not a fan of the because-we-always-have-done-it-this-way notion.
The board then agreed to send letters to people who live in the neighborhood, and a more-detailed letter to the 22 owners who will be assessed for the Phase 1 of the project, letting them know they are being assessed. It’s all in hope that the village gets people to show up for public hearings when the time comes for the village to take further action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.