On February 14, the village of Poynette agreed to a Letter of Intent with Torque Properties to develop the vacant plat of land that would be the future West Ridge subdivision development. The Letter of Intent expires after 120 days.
Randy Alexander, president of Torque, presented a concept plan to the Village Board at its May 23 meeting. The lot, listed at $1.7 million by its current owner, Kim Sopha and his Hickory Woods Development Company Inc., has received another offer to purchase the land. However, when Village Administrator Craig Malin asked Sopha if Alexander should still make his presentation, he said yes, indicating that he’s interested in what Alexander has planned.
Alexander’s initial plan calls for 326 single-family lots and 144 multi-family units (possibly apartments, duplexes and triplexes). It had many similarities to a rough sketch done by Malin and what he thought the development could look like.
In Alexander’s plan, the 470 new dwellings could add 1,000 new residents to Poynette. Malin said the potential development could significantly improve the business climate, tax base and quality of life in the community. Some areas of housing in the plan could be replaced with green space to add neighborhood play areas.
All that was needed from the Board on May 23, however, was whether or not it was in favor of the plan and continuing the process, or if things should be stopped before proceeding any further. The Board was in favor of Alexander’s plan and continuing the process.
The next steps would be for village staff to engage in talks with Ehlers, the village’s financial advising company, as well as Village Planner Mark Roffers to come up with financial plans, and possible creation of a TIF (Tax Increment Finance) District. A TIF would allow the village to invest in the development up-front, and then pay for those investments later. It is done so by capturing the future anticipated increase in tax revenue generated by the project.
Alexander predicts the overall development to be a $115 million project — which includes $1.7 million for acquisition of the land, $7.7 million for infrastructure work and $79.1 million in construction costs.
There are many ways that municipalities can design a TIF district. The village hasn’t created such district in about 50 years, with Village President Diana Kaschinske noting that it was for the Wisconsin Power & Light Company.
The only concerns that Trustee Steve Mueller has with the plan is that he prefers the village build out North Street. A previous village plan had indicated North Street stretching west and possibly connecting with MacMillan Road.
Kaschinske said that the village has to “live within its means,” and while the plan may have been to build out North Street, it might not be feasible anymore. Malin noted that the way Alexander laid out the roads, it allows people to leave the area through downtown, thus boosting businesses and further connecting residents to the community.
Mueller also didn’t want this project to have a severe effect on the taxpayers.
“The best way to protect the taxpayers is to increase the tax base,” Malin said. “A great tax base is where you want to be. This is a pretty good plan.”
If everything comes to fruition, the development would exponentially increase to the village’s tax base over the coming years.
Alexander said the timeline he wants to work under in order to complete all phases of the development is soon approaching, and would prefer an agreement with the village by July to do necessary work in winter, and start building roads in April.
“Timing is important because there is another offer on the table (for the land),” Alexander said.
It should also be noted that the plan Alexander presented on May 23 will not be the final product as several other factors could alter plans slightly. Malin noted in a memo to the Board that the initial plan was well-executed, and still requires a significant amount of refinement.
Scope of the project
Alexander said the overall project would be split into four phases, with the first phase estimated to be completed in 2024, if the process is to begin soon. The overall completion date for all phases would be sometime in the summer of 2028. Alexander estimates about 18 months for each phase, fully completing one before moving on to the next.
Malin wants the topography to be the star of the development, and Alexander agrees with that sentiment, as he is environmentally conscious.
“I’ve focused on green-building properties way before it was popular,” Alexander said.
The initial plan has three different housing types for single family lots, with substantial green space and three large detention ponds for stormwater management.
“When you increase the number of rooftops, you need to increase the detention,” Alexander said.
The plan includes street-loading lots, as well as alley-loading lots. There are two-way and one-way streets in his concept, with each type of road allowing for parking and a walking/bike path.
Alexander also included some styles of houses that he would like to build — he presented single-story homes, but indicated that plans could easily accommodate multi-story houses as well. He also wants the area to be a garden community, indicating he would partner with Burpee Seeds to have each lot owner receive free seeds to allow for a garden on the property. He would also plan for a community garden for those in the multi-family units. It would be the first time he took on a partnership like this.
There was also a comparison of last year’s home sales in Poynette to nearby growing communities. Alexander indicated that 31 homes were sold in Poynette in 2021, with the median price of $262,000. In the DeForest/Windsor area, 120 homes were sold in 2021 for a median price of $405K. In Sun Prairie, 327 home were sold last year for a median price of $370K.
Alexander said his goal is to go after home seekers who can’t get what they want in northeast Dane County, but knows that these homes will also sell to people in the Poynette, Portage, Endeavor, and other regional areas.