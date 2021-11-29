The Poynette Village Board unanimously approved the 2022 operating budget at its November 22 meeting. A public hearing session was held before the approval with no residents speaking for or against the budget with a spending of $5,035,348.
Included in the more than $5 million in spending is $2.3 million for capital improvement and various equipment. It also budgets for the potential acquisition of the Sportsmen Club property adjacent to Jamieson Park.
Village Administrator Craig Malin noted that all this will be done without increasing the property tax rate in 2022. The budget is a 0.16% decrease in spending when compared to 2021. Also, the 2022 budget will use $86,041 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, most notably for the creation of a Recreation and Community Engagement Director position. The village still has $151,777 of ARPA funds that have yet to be designated.
Outside of the potential property acquisition and the new position, also included in the 2022 spending is — Thomas and Cross streets reconstruction; Pauquette Park improvements; snow removal of village paths and along 100 block of Main Street; new police squad, radio replacement and body-worn cameras; new dump truck/plow for Public Works; a truck/utility vehicle for Public Works; improvements to the sewer plant and lift station; solar radar speed signs; a leaf collector for curbside leaf collection; library Bookmobile grant match; and an update to the Parks Commission’s 5-year plan.
In order to help with revenue for 2022 and beyond, small increases in the sewer and stormwater utility rates will be seen beginning Jan. 1. The sewer rate increase will be $4.26 per year ($1.06 per quarterly bill), while the stormwater utility rate will be $1.72 per year ($0.43 per quarterly bill). Malin advised the Board to not postpone the small increase as it could “degrade the financial capacity” and lead to bigger increases in future years.
The tax levy in 2022 will be $1,756,316 for all taxable property within the village.
The village is estimated to receive $5,131,547 in revenues for 2022, which could potentially lead to the village to a surplus of slightly more than $96,000 after next year, barring no significant changes. But Malin reminded the Board earlier in November that the budget is an ever-changing document that is constantly adjusted throughout the given year.
Leading to the $5,035,348 in expenditures is the General Fund, which sees expenses totaling $1,956,344.
General Government spending is estimated to be $449,199 for 2022 — an increase of 7% over 2021. The largest amount coming in salary payments for administrative staff ($123,274), while the rest includes things like utilities for Village Hall and other administrative expenses.
The Public Safety spending is $895,697, an increase of less than 1%.
Police Department salaries and benefits account for more than half of that spending.
Public Works looks to spend $389,246 — a 1.67% increases from 2021. Again, the largest spending is for salaries and benefits, which account for nearly half the total.
Health and Human Services spending will remain at $5,000.
Culture, Recreation and Education will spend $72,852 — a 13% increase from 2021. The biggest change was that approval was given to increase the amount set aside for major maintenance costs. In 2021, $6,500 was set aside, but $5,000 more will be given for 2022.
Conservation and Development will see a 68% increase in spending to $44,350. Other Financing Uses will decrease 50% to $100,000.
The Library Fund will have expenditures totaling $27,823 — a 24% increase from 2021 — and the Debt Service Fund will have $229,903 in spending, a 2.24% decrease. The Capital Outlay Fund will spend $1,372,775 (a 27% increase from 2021).
Three utilities will see a decrease in spending for 2022. the Water Utility Fund will decrease in spending by 0.69% to $471,934, the Sewer, and the Sewer Utility Fund will see the biggest decrease in spending — 40.6% to $449,775. The Stormwater Utility Fund will decrease by 4.44% to $126,774 in spending. The Solid Waste Utility Fund will see a slight increase in spending, up to $154,668 — and increase of 0.81%. The Water, Sewer and Solid Waste utilities are all estimated to make profits in 2022, while the Stormwater utility could see about a $6,000 loss in 2022 — but will still have more than $800,000 in its overall fund balance.