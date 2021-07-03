The Poynette Village Board approved an additional $5,675 to be added to the cost of the North/South Trail that is currently under construction on County Highway CS.
Village Engineer Kory Anderson said the reason for the increase was because larger pipe sizes for culverts and wall extension were needed along the highway. Also, additional rip rap along a property line to prevent erosion of an embankment is needed, as is the removal of additional brush to make that happen.
The project went out for bid on Feb. 25 after a multi-year planning process, and Raymond P. Cattell Inc. out of Madison was the lowest of two bids, coming in at $242,517.50. The approved increase will now make the total cost be $248,192.50. Even with the increase, Cattell’s cost is still about $18,000 less than what the village originally budgeted for the project.
The amount budgeted for the 2021 project was $266,120, and the village was approved for a Department of Natural Resources grant in the amount of $133,050 — roughly 50% of the costs. The grant will also go to cover half of the additional costs.
The village has already received half of the grant funds — $66,525 — and will receive the remainder of funds once the project is completed.
Because the project is still $18,000 under budget, it leaves plenty of room for contingencies, as well as remaining engineering costs and other inspections. The DNR has been significantly involved in the designing process and have required many reports on potential impacts to wetland and threatened species.
Also, the Columbia County Highway Department has been involved due to CS being a county highway. An addition of a curb along Highway CS and other minor adjustments needed to be made from previous designs.
While the trail addition along Highway CS is the main portion of the project, other improvements within the North/South Trail project include repairing and sealing existing trails in Pauquette Park and adding an extension of the trail system through Old Settlers Park. The installation of trail along Highway CS will connect Bluebird Circle to Main Street.
Anderson said things got off to a slow start with the project, but progress has been made and storm sewer work is currently being done.
“Sometimes the road has been down to one-lane traffic, but they have to make sure they maintain at least one lane at all times,” Anderson said.
Police Chief Eric Fisher wondered if Anderson could contact the county to see if “slow down, workers ahead” electrical signs could be placed in the area because that road is notorious for speeders, he said.
Anderson said that there are plenty of warning signs in the area, but people simply aren’t slowing down.
In other news, the final cost to the village for a new police squad car was reported. The Poynette Police Department sold a 2018 squad to the City of Rothschild for $22,000 to help pay for its new car.
The new squad for Poynette was $51,234.65, which included the radar unit, lights, graphics and other equipment. The village spent less than $30,000 of its own money — $29,234.65.
Sidewalk matrix
Anderson also presented a decision matrix for sidewalk installation. He said the matrix is more for reconstruction purposes, but generally, the higher used the roads are, the more likely that a sidewalk will need to go in the area.
The note came about to avoid a situation like what has happened in the Colby subdivision, where sidewalks were installed in some areas more than 20 years after the neighborhood was developed. The decision-making process will come to light as the Park Street extension begins to build up in the future, starting with a new business, Landscape Innovations.
The initial extension of Park Street was for Brown’s Towing, which had planned to put a business there, but cancelled those plans. A new plan has Landscape Innovations moving to the vacant property.
Anderson said that until a residential neighborhood goes up in the area — which an area off of Park Street is designated for — that there’s no need for sidewalk construction.
Board member Jerry Burke added, “Buildings and people trigger sidewalks because you’e getting the foot traffic.”
Anderson noted that when extending Park Street, it was the hope that a subdivision is developed, so the area is already graded for sidewalks.
“There’s room on the east side of Park for sidewalks, but we don’t need to burden businesses with that right now,” Anderson said.
Poynette cemetery update
President of the Poynette Hillside Cemetery Association Whitt Case provided a brief update on the village’s cemetery.
The big change is that the Association plans to name the easternmost road on the grounds Shirley Stoltenberg Memorial Lane. It is the only unnamed road in the cemetery and is not an official roadway for the village.
Stoltenberg died in February at the age of 85.
“She was an unsung hero. She spent 40-some years on the committee (of the cemetery),” Case said of Stoltenberg, adding that she was unmarried with no children.
Another note that Case presented was that he hopes the village is looking to re-pave East Seward Street, which acts as one entrance to the cemetery.
Village President Diana Kaschinske said that the street has been a recent topic, especially with a potential development coming to the area. An apartment complex has been approved to be built adjacent to the Sandhill Apartments, near the cemetery, with direct access to Seward Street.