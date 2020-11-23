At it’s Nov. 9 meeting, the Poynette Village Board approved the village’s operating budget for 2021.
The total General Fund Expenditures projected for 2021 for the village is $1,990,385, with General Fun Revenue projected at $1,790,385.
Village Administrator Martin Shanks noted an adjustment to the Fire District contribution in the budget.
“Due to the value of improvements increasing in the village (most notably Research Products), the percentage share of the Fire District tilted more toward Poynette. Last year, the village contribution was $174,131. This year the amount comes to $183,363.
“In addition, this also changes the amount the village pays toward the annual Fire Station debt payment,” Shanks said. “Last year, Dekorra and Lowville contributed $89,067, but will now only contribute $84,099. I have increased the general fund tax levy and debt tax levy to cover the amounts and lowered the capital levy by the same.”
The final Statement of Assessment puts the village’s assessed value at $189 million. This means the property tax will increase marginally (0.60%) from $8.64 per $1,000 assessed value to $8.69 per $1,000. A $200,000 assessed home would have paid $1727.78 in property taxes in 2019, but will increase by $10.37 to $1,738.15 in total property taxes for the 2020 cycle — which will be seen in the village’s revenues for 2021.
The village’s debt service improves greatly in 2021, according to Shanks, with the retiring of a major debt obligation at the end 2020. The property tax contribution to debt service will fall by 42% and total debt expenditures will drop nearly 40%.
Everything within the budget does little to change the village’s property tax rate. Shanks said for the seventh year in a row, the village’s tax rate will increase by less than 1% (0.60% for 2021).
2021 projects
The budget contains 15 projects that were approved for inclusion, with 11 coming from Capital Fund expenses that total $1,029,120 — $802,595 of which is to be paid for by the village and the remaining $226,525 coming via grants.
The Capital Fund projects for 2021 are, with costs:
— Phase 1 of Hillcrest Subdivision sidewalks: $150,000
— Village Hall/Police Department facility study: $15,000 to potentially upgrade HVAC, electric, flooring, lighting, plumbing, etc
— Public Works garage doors: $15,000 for final door replacement
— Jamieson park improvements: $25,000
— Purchase sportsmen League properties: $349,000 with DNR grant obtained to cover remainder of costs
— Contribution to donated dugouts in Pauquette park: $13,000
— North/South Trail: $266,120 as 50% of total cost covered by DNR grant
— New mower: $15,000 for cemetery work
— Replace a police squad car: $51,000 which maintains the three-year cycle
— Camera system for new squad car: $35,000
— Replace case end loader: $95,000 (will be 12 years old, reaching end of useful life)
For Phase 1 of the sidewalks project, the village will now prepare the special assessments, as well as verify the plans, project scope and bid packets. On Feb. 8, the village will hold a public hearing, with approval of the bid coming in March. The hope is to begin construction in April with completion some time in August.
Other projected revenues/expenditures in the 2021 budget are as follows:
General/Administration: Revenues, $1,589,128 (+8.58% from 2020); Expenditures — $642,055 (+39.56%)
Fire District: Expenditures, $191,163 (+4.95%)
Parks: Revenues, $4,800 (concession, $3,500; rentals, $1,300); Expenditures, $64,367 (+5.95%)
Police: Revenues, $62,335; Expenditures, $678,611 (+9.84%)
Public Works: Revenues, $134,122 (+12.91%); Expenditures,$397,839 (+11.27%)
Capital Fund: Revenue, $717,768 (+82.14%); Expenditures, $1,029,120 (+38.64%)
Library: Revenues, $208,963 (-1.85%); Expenditures, $218,963 (-2.63%)
Sewer Utility: Revenues, $456,565 (-0.62%); Expenditures, $757,272 (-10.39%)
Stormwater Utility: Revenues, $118,100 (+5.64); Expenditures,$132,670 (-63.44%)
Solid Waste Utility: Revenues, $157,396 (+0.72%); Expenditures, $153,420 (+5.04%)
Water Utility: Revenues, $509,200 (+1.31%); Expenditures, $475,222 (-20.43%)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.