The affected Poynette residents of an upcoming street project did not seem to have any glaring concerns during the first informational public hearing on March 14, which described the scope of work.
Village Engineer Kory Anderson, and lead project engineer Benjamin Upward, were on hand to answer questions and address any concerns.
The two main roads affected by the project are West Thomas and Cross streets. The work of replacing water and sewer mains, and adding curbs and gutters, will be done on Thomas Street as it stretches between Main and West Mill streets, as well as on Cross Street as it stretches between West John and West Mill streets. West Mill Street, outside the wastewater treatment plant, will also be worked on.
“These areas are what we define as ‘rural sections,’” Anderson said.
Most sections of the streets will be widened slightly as a result of the project. Anderson said that Thomas Street will be made wide enough to allow for parking on both sides of the street. No sidewalks will be installed on any stretch of roads in this phase of the project.
Anderson said that a portion of the sanitary sewer on Thomas Street will be replaced, as well as the laterals — the pipes that carry water and waste away from the property into the village’s main sewers — as they lead to the property lines. Water laterals will also be replaced in the same fashion.
It was noted the area also picks up surface water, so curb inlets and other surface inlets will also be put in place.
“We’re about 90% done with the plans and specs, so we’ll get this out for bid shortly,” Anderson said. He added that the plan is to start this project in the summer, with completion by mid-October. The duration of the project is estimated to last a couple months, according to Anderson, who later noted during the Village Board meeting that the date was pushed back slightly from the original plan due to rising costs and longer delivery time on products.
Village President Diana Kaschinske, as well as several Trustees, were in attendance for the informational hearing, to potentially address concerns.
“This is always an uneasy time, where we never know what the final cost is,” Kaschinske said, adding that one or two more public hearings could be held as the Board makes a decision on how, or if, it will choose to assess residents. “With the sidewalks in the Colby neighborhood, we stretched (the assessments) out over 10 years at 0%. What we’ve done is to not have too much of an economic impact. As soon as we get the numbers, we will send them out.”
After Anderson described the scope of the project, residents were encouraged to ask questions. Specific questions relating to individual properties were answered one-on-one by Anderson and Upward.
One resident asked if the entire stretch of Cross Street would be widened. Anderson said the one-block stretch from Thomas to John streets would be, but there is no room to widen the road as it stretched north to Mill Street.
“We always hear how we need to fix roads and the infrastructure underneath,” Kaschinske said. “This has been planned for a long time.”
Scott Gorman, Director of Public Works, estimated that this project has been on the to-do list since as early as 2004. Other priorities kept pushing it down the list until this year.