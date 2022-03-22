The village of Poynette looks to soon replace a 20-year-old truck within the fleet at its Department of Public Works.
At the Village Board meeting on March 14, Scott Gorman, Public Works Director, got approval to place a bid at an auction for a 7-year-old truck (2015) from the Town of Washington — located just outside Eau Claire. The bidding closed on the morning of March 17, as Gorman set a maximum bid in advance. He did not come away with the winning bid.
A 2002 Sterling patrol truck has reached the end of its 20-year lifespan in Poynette, a time set by the village to replace such vehicles.
“We’re challenged by delivery time and we’re challenged with the budget,” Gorman said.
Gorman noted that $180,000 has been set aside this year, but a new truck could cost $220,000 or higher. Also, even if Gorman was to order a new truck immediately, it most likely wouldn’t be available until early- or mid-2023.
“If we order new, we’d have to order it now and increase the budget,” Gorman said.
The cost of the replacement truck would come out of the village’s Capital Fund, with a line specifically for the Public Works’ equipment replacement program. In November, the Village Board approved the 2022 operating budget, which included the spending of $245,000 for such equipment.
Gorman explored the auction route as it could be a way to get a slightly used truck, for a considerable amount less than what has been previously budgeted.
“I’ve been keeping my mind open,” he said.
Also during the March 14 meeting, Gorman noted he found a 2013 truck with $50,000 more miles than the truck from the Town of Washington. Gorman wanted to go with the slightly newer truck, though.
Gorman said he will begin the process of ordering a new truck, but did not rule out the potential for purchasing a used truck through auction or other means.
Signs for ATV/UTV routes on hold
The village is very close to being able to allow ATVs and UTVs on village roads, and Columbia County roads within Poynette limits.
The only thing holding up the county from putting up its signs is a small change needed in some wording in Poynette’s ordinance, per request of Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation.
The village currently has the ordinance stating, “ATV routes on state highways are designated … ” and the DOT would like the word ‘designated’ changed to ‘authorized.’
The changes will be made immediately, and given back to the DOT for approval, and after which, the village can contact Columbia County, so they can put up the signs on state and county highways. The signs for all other village roads are ready for installation, but Gorman is waiting for the county to put up its signs first. Gorman estimates the process, after DOT approval, to take a few weeks.
Other business/notes
— Jose’s Restaurant in Baraboo was approved for a Special Event Permit to once again operate his food truck in the parking lot of Pauquette Park for the upcoming season. It was noted that Jose’s might experience some problems with youth sports games on occasion, like in year’s past.
— Police Chief Adam Rogge extended an offer for the open officer position, but the applicant later declined after he was offered “his dream job,” according to Rogge, during an interview a day after he was in Poynette. Rogge will again post the open position for a few weeks and then begin the interview process.