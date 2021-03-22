At its March 8 meeting, the Poynette Village Board approved making amendments in the 2020 budget in regards to end-of-the-year adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since nearly all bills have been accounted for, the changes can now be made.
“The village’s annual operational budget from year to year does not generally move in significant ways in most areas,” Village Administrator Martin Shanks said in a memo to the Board. “We can normally estimate million-dollar budget targets within a few thousand dollars each year, but the COVID-19 pandemic significantly upended certain revenues and expenditures last year.”
Shanks noted that there were themes across the budget that caused these adjustments including, more grant dollars, increases of supply and equipment costs related to the pandemic, and many other items that “swung in different directions.”
Looking back at 2020, Poynette’s general fund brought in more than $100,000 of revenue than expected, and spent nearly $50,000 more than expected. According to Shanks, the 2020 budget was originally set up to be a net loss because the village budgeted for a couple of smaller, special projects using the fund balance. Some of these projects included painting Village Hall and transferring $27,000 to the capital fund for future projects.
With all that occurred, the general fund had a surplus of $10,008. When Shanks added in the water and sewer utility repayment income, the surplus was even more.
The General Fund had $102,838 of added revenue ($1,751,917), but also spent $49,031 than budgeted ($1,741,910 total). That $10,008 was added to the $43,860 in water/sewer repayment income for a surplus of $53,868 in the General Fund.
Shanks noted several areas and items that shifted costs in 2020. The village took in less alcohol and business license revenue due to the pandemic, but more revenue came through building permits — Research Products Phase 2 expansion, campus work for the school district, three new single-family homes constructed and a storage unit expansion.
There was less revenue from Village Hall and park rentals, but more grant funds like election grants — costs of holding elections went up due to extra COVID-19 precautions — and Routes To Recovery. Costs also went up for IT due to purchasing more computers for remote work and making repairs and equipment purchases for village buildings to have COVID-19 precautions.
Overall, the parks and recreation department was under budget, but more funds were directed towards supplies and equipment for COVID-19. There were less costs for utilities and recreation programs, but more revenue from COVID-19 grants. The Police Department was $30,000 under budget mainly because of the loss of an officer that was not replaced. Also, there were less fines and forfeits from Arlington due to the pandemic and major highway construction keeping traffic away from the area. The Police Department did receive more grant funds for COVID-19 and had $25,000 more than expected in revenue.
The Public Works budget was about $34,000 over budget in expenditures. It was mainly due to engineering, burn site management and cleanup, COVID-19 costs, fleet repairs, and signage and other improvements approved by the Board for North Street near the elementary school. The overall ending balance in 2020 for the General Fund is estimated to be at $864,835.
“This is well over the Village’s fund balance target of maintaining 30% of its annual revenues on hand ($525,575),” Shanks said. “The 2021 budget transfers $200,000 of these funds to the Capital Fund to be saved and used for future projects.”
Also included in the final numbers from 2020 were:
—The Library Fund had $227,199 in revenue, but $233,825 in expenditures;
— The Capital Projects Fund had $329,011 in revenue, but $366,345 in expenditures;
— The Water Utility had $522,859 in revenue, but $585,556 in expenditures;
— The Sewer Utility had $456,490 in revenue, but $525,562 in expenditures; and
— The Stormwater Utility had $122,417 in revenue, but $442,086 in expenditures.
