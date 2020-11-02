During a Poynette Village Board meeting Oct. 26, Village Administrator Martin Shanks reported that only $30,000 of the $41,000 allocated to the village as part of the Routes to Recovery Grant have been spent.
The remaining $11,000 must be spent by Friday, Nov. 6 for the “use it or lose it” funds. If the village does not spend all of the $41,000 it will not be able to use the remainder of funds for other various projects either. The Routes to Recovery program was to help state municipalities with costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was not reported whether the deadline would be extended or not, due to the pandemic still ongoing.
Shanks noted to the Board that the village is stocked up on masks and sanitizing equipment and was open to suggestions on how to use the remainder of the funds. Some trustees suggested getting a UV sanitizing machine for Village Hall, similar to what the police, fire and EMS department uses. Another suggestion made was for touch-less faucets for the sinks within the restrooms and other places of Village Hall, as well as for other touch-less items.
In other Village Board news, a resolution to vacate an unpaved alley way located in the village was presented to the Board. It is just one initial step needed to be taken in order for Erica and Corey Radlund to potentially development another apartment complex near their current one — the Sandhill Apartments.
A public hearing is set for Dec. 14 for those in the adjacent area, and Shanks noted for the Board to refer to the Plan Commission for further considerations. The Board can also approve the subsequent resolution that will come before them at its meeting on the same day.
The Radlunds are scheduled to appear before the Board at its Nov. 9 meeting for a pre-application consultation for their proposed development.
Also, Shanks posed the question of whether the Village Board was in favor of holding a meeting during the week of Thanksgiving or not — the bi-monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23.
Shanks noted in year’s past that the meeting has been held as scheduled, as well as canceled. He said as of now, there’s nothing that needs attention or action from Board members.
“If there’s something we need to meet on, then we will,” Polzer said.
Committee of the Whole Meeting
Trustee Steve Mueller brought up the idea of creating a path to the elementary school that made its way through the nearby neighborhoods. He thought it could be an alternative to installing all the proposed sidewalks and still make a safe path for kids — and whoever else — to walk to PES.
The route that Mueller envisioned might have kids walk beyond the school — geographically to the east — to connect with the path, then walk back westward toward the school.
Trustees liked the creativity that Mueller showed with his proposed route, but it was noted that kids most likely won’t walk the exact path that Mueller envisioned and instead would cut up one of the few side streets for a shorter walk to school.
Village Administrator Martin Shanks also noted that the village would have to try and acquire additional property as the route that Mueller suggested sits on a utility easement, not village-owned property.
It was all in an effort to find the safest walking route to and from the school.
In a related manner, Trustee Chris Polzer asked Shanks if it would be possible to ask the school district to put up signs on the road leading up to PES that informs drivers to slow down. Shanks said he would reach out to the district.
Mueller also wanted to look at the replacement schedule set for village vehicles and other equipment. As an example, he wondered if it was necessary for the village to replace police squad cars every three years even if the vehicle wasn’t in bad shape, and if other equipment needed to follow the certain planned schedule.
Polzer noted that the village can wait as long as a year, or more, for a replacement squad car to arrive, so the three-year schedule is a way to stay ahead of the curve.
Mueller compared what other area communities of similar sizes were doing and pointed a few of them out to fellow trustees. He thought it would be a good tool for decisions in the future.
Trustee Judianne Stronich pointed out that she was in the same thinking as Mueller was a few years back in regards to whether or not to approve a new police department squad car within the schedule. As it turned out, the board did not approve a replacement vehicle at that time and paid the price shortly later when the car in question was no longer operable and repairs would be more costly.
In other news, the village is in the process of hiring a Lieutenant to join the police department. It is a newly created position meant to provide more structure within the department.
The application window closed on Oct. 30 and a hiring committee needed to be formed to join Chief Fisher in the interview process. Trustees Bill Boor, Chris Polzer and Steve Mueller will make up that committee in helping interview possible candidates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.