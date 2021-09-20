The property located at 374 South Street now has five more months to make the necessary repairs in order to make the home livable again.
The Poynette Village Board approved that extension during its Sept. 13 meeting.
Village Attorney Chris Hughes had been in negotiations with Bill Smiley, attorney for Dennis Jones and his Blackhawk Enterprises LLC — the owner of the property — for a few weeks to work on an extension of the raze or repair order that was put in place last year.
After a closed session discussion, the board passed a resolution that would give Jones a deadline of March 1 to make repairs. Under the previous order, the deadline was set for Aug. 1, but as of that date, minimal work had been done to the outside of the home.
Smiley had spoken to the board a few times since the deadline passed asking for an extension through the end of this year. But once Dan Branton, of Branton Builders —who will be working on most of the repairs — got a look at the inside and ran through the final checklist, he anticipated the work needing slightly more time than that even.
The home suffered an electrical fire four years ago and has gone mainly untouched for a lone period of time. After inspections in May 2020, the village decided to issue the initial raze or repair order.
During one of his appearances before the board, Smiley noted that since the fire, Jones had been teaching at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, and as of last year, the University of Texas at Tyler — living in both areas during the week.
The board will reassess the situation in March, if necessary.
Fall Clean Up Day
The village has scheduled a Fall Clean Up Day to mirror a similar event in the spring. The date is Saturday, Oct. 23 from 8-11 a.m.
Normally the village asks Hometown Bank to house the Shred-It truck, but according to Village Clerk Natalie Megow, the bank does not have any interest in housing the truck in the future, not even for its own purpose.
As of the meeting, the village wasn’t sure if they’d have enough people to staff the event — currently one person from public works would be on hand. Two board members also usually volunteer — with any more creating a quorum. The event would be canceled if staffing is a concern.
Police Department
During his monthly report, Chief Eric Fisher added that on Sept. 12, Lieutenant Rogge and officer Drake Coleman performed life-saving actions on a female who was choking on food. At one point, the 51-year-old was pulseless and breathless.
The two performed the Heimlich Maneuver, but were unsuccessful, and went into other life-saving measures. Poynette-Dekorra EMS personnel arrived and were able remove the obstruction.
Fisher said as of the next day, the female was in good health, outside of a few broken ribs. She was even in attendance at Safety Fest on Saturday, Sept. 18 to thank all those involved.
Public comment
During public comment, one resident who recently moved to the village with a Golden Retriever business spoke. Prior to his move to Poynette, he could not find, and was unaware of the limitations on the number of dogs that could be housed at one home. He told the board that he had to find new homes for four of his dogs because he was over the limit.
Also, he is not in compliance with the height of his fences. He added lattice onto an existing fence, but it is now deemed too high. He said the dogs can jump a normal fence, so that’s why he added on. He noted that he’s not worried about the dogs attacking people if they jump out, but rather about them potentially getting hit by a car.
He was seeking a variance in the ordinance, a special permit or perhaps a Conditional Use Permit for his home.
In a separate issue, Andy Ross spoke as lead trustee on behalf of Inch United Methodist Church. The church is concerned with the property directly to the south — 412 South Main St. — as it is showing signs of deterioration.
The outside “is in pretty bad shape,” Ross said. He added that he talked to all neighboring properties and they had similar concerns about the negative aesthetics of 412 South Main St.
Ross also said he hasn’t been able to make contact with the property owner for about a year and a half.